From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bako Angbashim, in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

SP. Angbashim, was killed and his body dismembered by suspected members of Iceland cult gang last Friday evening, after the deceased and his team were ambushed in Odumude community in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emeka Nwonyi, along with his management team and tactical units, conducted an operation on Saturday, in Odumude Community, Ahaoda East LGA, of the state, with the objective to recover the DPO’s body, and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the community.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the operation, said during the operation, six suspects were apprehended within the community.

She said among the items seized from the suspects,were a locally crafted pistol and various charms.

According to her, the suspects and the confiscated items were in police custody and that the suspects were undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko, further disclosed that, as a result of the development, the residents have fled the community.

She hinted that, a new DPO, SP Zuokumor Richard, has been assigned to the division.

He (Richard) was accompanied by half a unit of men from MOPOL 48, one-third unit from MOPOL 19, 56, and tactical teams.

He has been tasked with a thorough search of the area, arrest of the culprits responsible for the DPO’s murder,recovery of the body, and location of any operational weapons used.

The command’s spokesperson added that the operation would continue, while the investigation was ongoing.