Recently, Nigerians were entertained to a number of inchoate theories and permutations regarding the person of President Muhammadu Buhari. First, it started as a rumour. Gradually, the rumour gravitated towards a national discourse. Then it made an unceremonious entry into the unrestrained platform of social media. Slowly but steadily, it became an object of debate among the ill-informed and merchants of dubiety. The well informed gave it no attention until the president declared emphatically in far away Poland that he is not a clone or a body double. That response finally dignified the rumour and then, the real debate commenced. Did President Buhari die in the UK during one of his numerous medical tourisms in that European country? After his purported death, was a certain Jubril Aminu from Sudan cloned or body doubled and then parcelled back to Nigeria to assume the person and office of the president? Certainly, the entire saga made no sense although it subliminally grated on our collective intelligence as the greatest deception of the highest order in the history of Nigeria. In no small measure, the whole idea was not only incredulous but also laughable and unintelligent. Although the present generation of Nigerians can be accused of many things among which are sedate docility, willing acceptance of misrule and glaring incapacity to decipher between corruption and incompetence, it is improbable to deceive the populace with that level of manipulation. If there was any truth in the cloning or body double engineering, mischief makers, whistleblowers, in their quest for fame and grandeur, rather than for the love of the country, would have immediately spilled the beans at least for a certain amount of lucre. So, it turned out that it was all a rumour, even if the president did not deem it fit to address his countrymen, those he is relying on to return to power next year.

It is condemnable for any right-thinking person to wish the president or any other person dead. It smacks of innate wickedness from the pit of hellfire to want the number one citizen of Nigeria dead. Such schemes can only come from demented fellows who derive immense pleasure from peddling rumours in order to attract cheap popularity and also to divert the attention of Nigerians from more germane issues that bedevil the body politic. What does someone stand to gain if Muhammadu Buhari dies? Of what pleasure or satisfaction would it confer on such conspiracy theorists that manifest tendencies of neurotic disorder? It is important we realize that Muhammadu Buhari is someone’s father, someone’s husband and someone’s relation, a bona fide citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is, therefore, sad that a section of Nigerians will, for a split second, wish the president dead. Buhari will continue to live until such a time when his maker decides to recall him. It is a call everyone must answer. If the mischief makers are trying to advance the abysmal failure of the APC government headed by Muhammadu Buhari, then there are more responsible ways to do it, there is no better way to do the right thing through the wrong channel. Therefore, to continue to harbour such thoughts, to indulge in such ominous mental past time is a recurrent exercise in the experience of national disintegration and chaos. The purported death and eventual cloning of Mr. President offers a big opportunity for a collective introspection in our country given our present march towards 2019 elections in a few months time. It is apparent that the peddlers of the cloning/body double rumour wish that the Nigerian leadership structure is overhauled immediately, but resorting to mindless rumour is certainly a bad approach and does not show Nigerians as a serious-minded people.