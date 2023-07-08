The rising brain drain is apparently taking its toll on the nation’s healthcare delivery system as about 40 million Nigerians are reportedly grappling with dearth of medical doctors. Consequently, the International College of Surgeons, Nigerian Section (ICS-NS) has raised the alarm on the exodus of Nigerian doctors to the United Kingdom (UK), putting the number at 6,221 in the last six years.

The brain drain in the health sector has increased the doctor-to-patient ratio in the country, which now stands at one doctor to over 4,000 patients, contrary to the recommendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) of one doctor to 600 patients. ICS-NS made the disclosure in a communiqué jointly signed by its president, Professor Akanimo Essiet and secretary general, Professor Lucky Onotai, after its recent 56th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held in Lagos

According to the body, the number of registered Nigerian doctors in the UK rose from 4,765 in 2017 to 10,986 in 2023, making it difficult for over 40 million Nigerians to access a doctor. Experts are concerned that at this rate of migration, it will take Nigeria about 100 years to produce the number of doctors needed by its citizens, even if no doctor leaves the country after training.

Between January and March this year, no fewer than 162 Nigerian-trained doctors were licensed to practise in the United Kingdom, according to the register of the General Medical Council (GMC), a public body that maintains the official register of medical practitioners within the UK. Within the period, the number of Nigerian-trained doctors practising in the UK rose from 10,824 to 10,986, implying that at least three Nigerian-trained doctors were licensed per day from February 2 to March 15, 2023.

It is also likely that the figure must have risen in the intervening months. The disturbing trend must be quickly addressed. Many factors account for the migration of Nigerian doctors to the UK and other parts of the world. These include poor working conditions, dearth of functional equipment, inadequate work opportunities, high cost of living, stifling tax regimes and multiple deductions from salary, low work satisfaction, poor salaries and emoluments.

Insecurity and uncertainty about the future of their children are equally reasons for the doctors and other experts to leave the country. The economic hardship in the country is another reason for the massive exodus of Nigerian doctors to UK and other countries. The weakening of the naira against the US dollar, which makes the doctors earn lower than their foreign counterparts, equally accounts for the brain drain.

The federal and state governments need to address the increasing challenges of the health sector, especially the growing scarcity of doctors. There is need to check the incessant strikes and disruptions in the health sector. In May, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended a five-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by its members, following signing a memorandum of understanding with the federal government to address their grievances.

The doctors demanded the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) as well as the upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and payment of all salary arrears owed its members since 2015. They also demanded massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals; immediate infrastructural development and allocation of at least 15 per cent of the budgetary provisions to health in line with the 2001 Abuja declaration by African leaders.

The budgetary allocation for the sector at the state and federal levels is abysmally poor and should be increased. Also, the money appropriated should be released promptly. In the last budget proposal, N1.17 trillion, representing 5.75 per cent, was allocated to the health sector out of the total of N20.5 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year.

At the same time, Nigeria falls short of meeting the commitment made by African leaders under the 2001 Abuja Declaration to allocate at least 15 per cent of their annual spending to health. The budget for health must be significantly increased in consonance with WHO’s recommendation.

The government should halt the exodus of Nigerian doctors to foreign countries by enhancing their welfare and encourage private sector-led investment in the beleaguered sector. However, let access to capital be easy and affordable.