From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The quiet community of Tattara Mada, Migini, and Angwan Barau in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has been thrown into chaos and mourning after a series of attacks by suspected herdsmen left twelve people dead and several houses and properties destroyed.

Our correspondent gathered that the two-day-long attacks, which began on Sunday night, have created high tension in adjoining villages, including Anza, Kundami, Angwan Mainasara, Angwan Takwa, and parts of Garaku, the headquarters of Kokona local government.

According to eyewitnesses, the crisis began when a Fulani boy allegedly led his herds to destroy a sugarcane plantation. When the owners saw him, they beat him, and he died from home treatment.

The Fulani community threatened action, and tensions escalated. On Sunday, a sugarcane farm owner was allegedly killed by herdsmen, sparking further tension.

On Monday morning, youths from Tattara went to the Fulani settlement to inquire about the killing, but the Fulani men attacked them with arms, killing one person and injuring others. The crisis continued, and on Tuesday, the herdsmen invaded the village, shooting sporadically and killing four people.

On Wednesday, four more people were killed when they went to see what had happened in Tattara.The aftermath of the attacks has left the community reeling from shock and grief.

According to a source who did not want his name published, who said eleven corpses are currently in the mortuary at General Hospital Garaku, and some are missing. The attacks have also led to the destruction of several houses and properties belonging to the locals.

“As I speak to you, 11 corpses are in the mortuary at General Hospital Garaku, one was discovered this morning (Thursday) and some are no where to be found. Because, they invaded our village on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically and people ran helter skelter and they killed 4 persons”

“Four of the guys ambushed and killed by the herdsmen were those coming from Angwan Migini and Angwan Barau, to see what happened in Tattara, on Wednesday” he said.

Hon. Gbefwi Jonathan Gaza, the Member representing Karu/Keffi Keffi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has condemned the attack and appealed to Mada and Fulani herdsmen to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign.

He called on the relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attacks are brought to justice.

This killing is worrisome, something has to be done.i am here today to see for my self and it is terrible, I called on the security agencies to step up towards restoring peace back to the community.”he said.

The chairman of Kokona local government area, Hon. Awalu Adamu, confirmed the crisis but declined to give the actual figures of those killed.

” yes there is crisis in the said community but I can’t give you the exact figure of the people that lost their lives but I can assure you that the government will do all it takes to restore peace back to the community ”

The police also confirmed the incident but said the figures on social media were exaggerated. According to the report from the DPO, one Fulani and two farmers were killed in the crisis, and police personnel are stationed permanently in the area.

“According to the report we got from the DPO, one Fulani and two farmers were killed in the crisis and our people have evacuated the corpses and as I talked to you, our men are stationed permanently in the area” he said

The attacks have raised concerns about the growing tension between farmers and herdsmen in the country, with many calling for urgent action to address the root causes of the crisis.

The government has been urged to step up efforts to find a lasting solution to the perennial conflict, which has claimed many lives and left several communities in despair.