Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, has announced the extension for the submission of entries for the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

The competition’s deadline which initially ended on Friday, July 21, 2023, has now been extended to Friday, August 4, 2023.

Speaking on the new development, the Corporate Affairs Director of NB, Mrs. Sade Morgan explained that the decision to extend the deadline was in response to calls by teachers requesting additional time to apply and submit their entries for the competition.

Morgan explained that eligible teachers interested in participating in the 9th edition of the competition are to log on to the dedicated website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to complete the forms online. Alternatively, they can download the forms, complete, scan and email them to [email protected].

She disclosed that the 9th edition of the Maltina teacher of the year competition is open to all secondary school teachers in both public and private schools in Nigeria, stating that the competition remains an effective intervention programme geared towards improving teachers’ status and the education sector in Nigeria.

She encouraged eligible teachers who have met all the criteria or requirements in both public and private secondary schools to take advantage of the opportunity to apply for the competition.

Morgan restated the commitment of the company to reward outstanding performance of teachers stating that the overall winner of the competition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N6.5 million, and capacity development training while the winner’s school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory.

“The first runner-up of the competition will equally receive a trophy and a total sum of N1,500,000, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and a total sum of N1,250,000. All state champions will be rewarded with plaques and a cash prize of N500,000 each”, she added.

The Maltina teacher of the year competition was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.

Since inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition has produced eight grand winners, Rose Nkemdilim Obi Anambra(2105), Imoh Essien Akwa Ibom (2016), Felix Ariguzo, Delta State (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa, FCT (2018), Ezem Collins FCT (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani Adamawa State (2020), Abanika Taiye Delta (2021) and Alaku Ayiwulu, Plateau State (2022).

