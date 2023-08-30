It’s time to get hyped because the stage is set for the ultimate showdown of skill and flair! Brace yourselves as the much-awaited De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3 is about to take the spotlight by storm.

We’re talking high-octane talent, fierce competition, and electrifying entertainment, all packed into one thrilling extravaganza. So, mark your calendars and tune-in on Soundcity Tv, DSTV CH. 327 and Gotv CH. 75, 8pm every Tuesday from 29th August to 31st October, 2023.

Unveiling the Stars of Tomorrow

We’re bursting with excitement to unveil the grand spectacle that is De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3! Imagine a realm where 30 extraordinary contestants have emerged as shining stars from a galaxy of 100 incredibly talented applicants who were invited for a live Audition. The path to this stage was no walk in the park, as a rigorous selection process sifted through thousands of audition videos submitted online. But now, the spotlight is on these 30 remarkable talents, all geared up to compete for the coveted title of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Champion.

Lights, Camera, Auditions!

The journey began back in August when the auditions kicked off with a bang. Waves of audacious talent flooded the arena, each act bringing their unique flavor to the table. After months of anticipation, the auditions phase concluded, leaving in its wake a trail of jaw-dropping performances and untapped potential. These auditions were the launchpad for what’s to come – a spectacular array of live shows that promise to elevate your entertainment experience to new heights.

Meet the Power Players.

Stepping into the limelight as the charismatic host is none other than VJ Adams. This dynamic personality shot to fame after his unforgettable journey on the 2008 edition of Next Movie Star West Africa. Joining him are the crème de la crème of judges: Nollywood heartthrob Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, the mesmerizing Nollywood diva Ini Edo, the sensational Nigerian singer Dr Sid, and the electrifying Liquorose Afije, the 1st runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 6: Shine Your Eye. Together, this powerhouse panel is all set to scout and celebrate the next big thing in the entertainment world.

Bigger, Bolder, and More Thrilling Prizes!

Hold on tight, because De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3 has levelled up the prize game like never before! A staggering cash prize of a whopping 10 Million Naira is up for grabs, along with a dreamy five-day all-expenses-paid trip to the stunning locales of Kenya and Maldives. And that’s not all – a brand new car has been thrown into the mix, making the stakes higher and the rewards richer than ever.

The journey doesn’t end there. The second runner-up walks away with 3 Million Naira, while the third runner-up pockets 2 Million Naira. But wait, there’s more – a weekly prize of 300 Thousand Naira awaits those who deliver performances that dazzle and shine. With a journey that unfolds through multiple stages, contestants will face the thrilling challenge of being voted on at every twist and turn. And the best part? The entire world will be watching as the show beams live across the globe, giving participants a golden chance to grab attention from audiences and brands far and wide.

Ready, Set, Spotlight!

De9jaspirit Talent Hunt is knocking at your door once again, offering limitless opportunities and a whirlwind of entertainment. The time to take that leap towards your dreams is right now. With every detail meticulously set – from hosts and judges to the dazzling venue – brace yourselves because DTH Season 3 is about to hit your screens on Soundcity TV, starting August 29, 2023. Can you feel the excitement bubbling up? Get ready for a rollercoaster of sensational singing, jaw-dropping performances, and edge-of-your-seat showdowns.

The Countdown Begins

The premiere is set for today, and we’re all on the edge of our seats, anticipating mind-blowing talent and heart-touching moments. The chosen 30 contestants are all geared up and the first 15 ready to steal the show and etch their names in glory. So, dear viewers, gear up for a thrilling ride of epic vocal prowess and heartwarming performances that will resonate long after the curtain falls.

Tune In and Turn Up!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Today, August 29, 2023, make sure you’re tuned into Soundcity TV! The stage is set, the lights are on, and the first episode will be live on Soundcity DSTV Channel 327 and Gotv Channel 75. But hold onto your excitement, because from now until October 31, 2023, every Tuesday is going to be a rollercoaster of mind-blowing music and seriously jaw-dropping talent!

So, are you ready to witness the birth of the next superstar? Don’t miss out on a single beat of the De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3!