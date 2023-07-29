Ejiro Segbuyota, widely acknowledged as Dchessking, proudly presents Zedasignal, a project engineered to assist traders in their journey towards success. Hailing from Delta State, Nigeria, Dchessking is one of the most successful forex trader in Africa and beyond.

Zedasignal is a live trading signal platform created by Dchessking to unite his community in live trading sessions. In an unprecedented move, Dchessking has made this platform accessible for free, thanks to generous sponsors who share his vision.

Dchessking is highly regarded for his trading strategy, the “buy and sell power” and “the possible base concept”. These strategies have earned him acclaim within the trading community.

Zedasignal operates under the umbrella of Zedapex Academy, an institution founded by Ejiro Segbuyota. Zedapex Academy is committed to equipping traders with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the trading landscape.

With the launch of Zedasignal, Dchessking takes another significant stride in shaping the future of forex trading