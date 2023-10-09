•Cars, laptops, fridges, other gifts given out

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The age-long belief in Nigeria that “teachers rewards are in heaven” was neutralised last week. To mark World Teachers Day on Thursday, October 5, 2023, governments, federal and state, did celebrate some outstanding teachers right here on earth.

They proved to the teachers that hard work pays. Some of them, who were identified to have had outstanding records in teaching, administration and other activities in the previous year, were openly rewarded and celebrated. The rewards came in forms of presidential recognition certificates, new cars, school buses (for schools), refrigerators, generator sets, laptops, and others. Courtesy; President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA).

In Abuja, the celebration took place at the Eagle Square, Abuja, with the theme, “The Teacher We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Trend to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”

Adeyemi Omolade Elizabeth, teacher, SUBEB Model Nursery and Primary School, Iludofin, Ekiti State, was crowned Best Public School Teacher in Nigeria and was rewarded with a new Peugeot 301.

Ogbilikan Esther Mina, Community Primary School, Okorola, Rivers State, emerged the first runner-up; while Adewale Kayode Abayomi, Odua Comprehensive High School, Imoru, Ijebu, Ogun State, emerged the second runner-up. They were rewarded with consolation prizes.

***Oraekwu Obiageli Ruth, Carol Standard Convent School, Ichi, Anambra State, emerged the best teacher in the private school category. She was rewarded with a new car. Olujide-Ojo Damilola Opeyemi, The Jewel Childminders, … Osun State, emerged first runner-up and was rewarded with consolation prizes.

Bello Akeem Oladimeji, Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, Lagos, emerged the Best Public School Administrator. He was also rewarded with a new car.

Imade College, Owo, Ondo State, emerged the Best Public School and was rewarded with a new car. St. Paul’s Academy, Jos, Plateau State, emerged Best Private School in and rewarded with a new bus.

Ekumankama Ijeoma Leticia, Federal Government College, Nise, Anambra State, won the Best Principal, Federal Unity College (FUC). She was rewarded with a new Hyundai Sonata car. A music teacher, Ojo Titilope Peter, Federal Government Girls’ College, Ikot Obio Iyong, Akwa-Ibom State, emerged best FUC teacher and rewarded with a new car. Federal Government College, Port-Harcout, Rivers State, emerges best FUC.

Representatives of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and government officials of the government were entertained with cultural dances, match past and other activities to appreciate the teachers for their contributions to nation building.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, reminded teachers that “Nigeria’s future can only be safeguarded by investing in education, empowering the teachers and providing every child with the tools to reach their dream destinations.”

NUT President, Titus Amba, said World Teachers Day was designed to celebrate the teachers and raise awareness on issues that concerned the teachers particularly on improve welfare and working conditions, “with a view to getting the necessary attention from government and corporate organisations.” He told journalists earlier that the Federal Government was yet to fulfil the promises it made to the teachers three years ago.

He said: “Former president Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 announced some mouth-watering incentives for the teachers in his desire to attract the best brains and hands in the profession and retain the existing ones. He approved the reintroduction of bursary award to Education students in universities and colleges of education with the assurance of automatic employment upon graduation; as well as payment of stipends to students studying Education course and granting them automatic employment after graduation.

“He also directed the Tertiary Education Fund (TETFund), to take up the funding of teaching practice in universities and colleges of education He advocated enhanced entry point for teachers in the civil service by restricting entry into the teaching profession to highly gifted, academically outstanding students/scholars with the right attitudinal and emotional disposition.

“Buhari asked for a special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary schools, including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance; as well as special pension scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its experienced talents as well as to extend teachers’ retirement age to 65 years and teaching service years to 40.

“He also directed that a career path policy for teaching profession in Nigeria be designed; as well as teachers conversion programme and ICT training to mitigate the dearth of qualified teachers in the school system.

“In addition, the former president approved low-cost housing for teachers in rural areas; sponsorship to, at least, one refresher training per annum to benchmark best practices for improved teaching and learning; expansion of the annual presidential teachers and schools awards to cover more categories and for the outstanding winners to be considered for National Awards and National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Awards.

“He also directed the then Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to ensure an accelerated implementation of the policies and measures in collaboration with states/local governments and other relevant government offices to enthrone a culture of competence, discipline, dedication, increased learning outcomes and better service delivery in the education sector in Nigeria.”

The NUT president regretted that many of the promises were yet to be fulfilled three years after, except for the service year extension, which was only implemented at federal level. Amba, however, confirmed that some states have commenced actions on years of service aspect of the incentives:

“Aside that, no other incentive has been fulfilled. But we believe that the new minister will work on the incentives because he’s committed to the cause of teachers welfare.”

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said the World Teachers Day offered opportunity for society to celebrate its true heroes. He described teachers as the champions of Nigeria’s transformation: “Celebrating and rewarding excellence in the teaching profession was government’s way of encouraging and attracting qualified persons to the sector.

Awardees speak

Adeyemi Omolade, said she never knew people were observing her: “God is the secret and the power that keeps me going. I have been doing my work diligently and never expected that the reward would come this big.”

Oraekwu Obiageli Ruth, said she has been in the teaching profession for over 15 years within which she had mentored many children who have testified at different forums: “The award will serve as huge motivation for me to put in more efforts and ensure that more children get adequate education that will enable them contribute positively to the society.”

She said she has had challenges in the cause of the profession but that never discouraged her from doing the job: “I will encourage my children go into the teaching profession.”

Ojo Titilope Peter said he wasn’t surprised with the award because he has done a lot in making his students better using music and other arts.