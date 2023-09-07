For members of Royal Choice Ministries, Ketu, Lagos, their friends and well-wishers, it was a special day: the birthday of their lead pastor, Dr. Success Ibeakanma.

Many will not forget that day in a hurry. It was a day heaven kissed the earth in celebration of a man functioning with uncommon unction.

From far and near, they gathered in Lagos to felicitate a unique man of God. They expressed gratitude to God for blessing him with another year in robust body and sound mind.

There were many events associated with the day. One of the highpoints was Ibeakanma’s yearly ritual of awarding scholarships to students, and empowerment of women and youths. The icing on the cake was the gift of cars to church members and others, as the spirit leads.

The grand finale was like a carnival. Men and women of calibre, captains of industry, boardroom titans and professionals par excellence descended on the exquisitely decorated hall. A whiff of perfumes covered the atmosphere even as the fashion-consciousness of the guests was displayed in full.

The arrival of Ibeakanma and his wife, Pastor Faith, threw the audience into joy. The couple, who looked like a million dollars, were welcomed with a thunderous ovation and the celebration began. The testimonies were a testament that Dr. Success was a beloved servant of God in whom many were well pleased.

Mr. Oliver Ezirim, a senior police officer, said: “Pastor Success is a trailblazer, a pillar of support to hundreds of people, a counsellor, a refined minister and compassionate philanthropist. His contribution to the growth of Christianity in the country is owing to the fact that he is endowed with the Spirit of God and following the principles of Christ, which is to love thy neighbour.

“You can see the number of eminent personalities that came here to witness the birthday and celebrate with him. That tells you that he is a man of great reputation and grace. He is a spiritual bulldozer. My prayer and goodwill to him is that God almighty, in his infinite mercy, will continue to bless him with good health, long life, protection, strength and grace.”

For Engineer Chukwuemeka King, managing director, EmmaKing Construction, Pastor Success is a valuable asset to the country and beyond. He said: “My meeting with the celebrant has been amazing and wonderful. It looks like God divinely orchestrated our paths to cross on the fateful day we met. And it’s been a friendship of motivation, understanding and fellowship in God.

“Pastor Success is a valuable asset in the society. Recounting how he has extended his fatherly love to all members of my family, I would say he is God-sent. He came into our lives when we needed him most and proved to us that, truly, love conquers all things.

“His leadership is one we have never regretted. Each passing day gives us the opportunity to become better humans through his teaching and pastoral duties. My prayer for him is that he will always remain blessed by God. He will never know shame and failure. His family will always be under the protection and safety of God and his angels.”

Mr. Chuma Ezirim said: “When I talk about Pastor Success, I talk about humility, blessing, poise, love, peace, provider, excellence, compassion and love. The list is endless. This is a man anointed by God to bring salvation and godliness to this generation. His lifestyle is clearly Christ-like. What is Christianity without love and salvation?

“Pastor Success eats and breathes love. His ministry is geared towards personal and spiritual growth. You cannot come in contact with him without being touched by his positive change. While I thank God for giving us a precious gift in the person of Pastor Success, I also thank his lovely wife for her unwavering support to his ministry. She is indeed a strong pillar in the family and church. May God give him more grace to achieve greatness and success now and always.”

Mr. Simon Okike said: “God’s grace and blessing are evident in the life and family of my friend and pastor. Many people were not opportuned to witness this great age during their time. But it has pleased God to give him the grace to witness 50 years. That tells us that God is faithful and merciful to him, his family and the entire church. God knows that he is a provider and helper to the fatherless, motherless, orphans, widows, widowers and underprivileged. I pray for uncountable success, blessings, mercy, guidance, long life and prosperity from God to him and his household.”

Ezinne Obioha and others all agree that celebrating a man with a golden heart at his golden age was the least that could be done for him.