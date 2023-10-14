BOAT Naija Foundation has organised a healthcare outreach initiative that left an indelible mark of compassion and service to humanity in Ilashe, Ibeshe and Ikaare communities.

At the event that took place on Sunday, September 29 and tagged: ‘A Day of Healing and Hope’, vital medical services were offered to over 300 commu- nity members, spanning adults and children.

The initiative aimed to address the pressing healthcare needs of the riverside communities, where access to healthcare services is often limited.

The Foundation mobilised an impressive team of healthcare professionals led by Dr Mary Joseph C.

This diversified medical arsenal ensured that the communities received a comprehensive spectrum of services, including consultations,

diagnostic tests, and treatments.

The outreach received a significant boost with the presence of APIN Clinic whose specialists conducted HIV tests, further extending the range of critical healthcare services provided to the communities.

Led by Daniel Chiazor, Onuorah Alex and Kingzeed Abdul, the team received heartfelt recognition for their dedication and leadership throughout the event.

The Oba of Ilashe also expressed profound gratitude to the foundation for its benevolent efforts.