Peter Anosike

Sunday, December 9, would for ever remain green in the mind of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Imo State. It was the day Imo State indigenes in Lagos, friends and well wishers trooped out to welcome him.

The event was organised by Okigwe North Forum, Imo indigenes and Ararume Solidarity Movement.

Speaking at the occasion, Sen. Ararume who said he was humbled by the massive turn out said if elected, he would change the story of Imo State for good.

The state, according to him, is nowhere near where it is supposed to be as a result of bad governance. He said he had gone to all the nooks and crannies of the state and witnessed first hand their challenges and has come out with a blueprint for their solution.

He dismissed the crisis that erupted during the APGA governorship primary in Imo State.

“Nobody goes into a contest with the expectation to lose. So, all the 24 aspirants were hopeful of winning. Even some thought that they had already won even before the primary was conducted. But at the end of the day, it is only one person that would be victorious and by the grace of God and support of the good people of Imo state, I won. Right now reconciliation is almost completed. Apart from four of the aspirants who have joined other political parties, the rest are now working to ensure that APGA wins the governorship and other elective positions in 2019 general election.

Again, to demonstrate good faith and spirit of reconciliation, the deputy governorship candidate, Steve Nwoga was one of the aspirants which hardly happens in politics.”

Representative of the deputy governorship candidate, Prince Nixon Okwara, said the recovery policy of Senator Ararume was one that every indigene must key into.

According to him , Imo state has been completed vandalized by the current administration in power in the state, hence the urgent need to recover.

Prince Okwara said that if they win, the recovery would cut across all the sectors.

He advised Imo indigenes whose lands or other properties were seized or taken by force to put their documents in order and work for the coming of Ararume government.

“The promise that Ararume has made from the bottom of his heart is that he is going to restore the

dignity and pride of Imo people and Imo State. If our dear state can be put on a scale today, you

would discover that we are worth nothing. Imagine the kind of news that have been coming from Imo State in recent time.

“Our infrastructure has totally collapsed, civil servants and pensioners are being owed months of salaries, there is no more dignity of labour as well as motivation in the public service. So, I am appealing to all Imo indigenes to join hands in this recovery mission,” he pleaded.