From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Professor Nnena Oti has written her name in gold. Nigerians will not forget the first female vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Imo State, in a hurry. Residents of the state will continue to appreciate her resilience to allow the wish of the people to prevail in the April 25, 2023, governorship election. She insisted the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Alex Otti, won the election.

Her feat has endeared her to of many. She has become a role model to many others. It was, therefore, not a surprise when she was showered with various gifts, including cars and money. But all that could not be compared to the rousing welcome she received from her students who laid ambush by the school gate to usher her back to campus.

The elated VC could not help leaving the ambiance of her vehicle to acknowledge the accolades and triumphant welcome from her students.

A fine dancing masquerade, according to a popular proverb, is a pride to its guide. The students gave the erudite professor a heroic welcome recently and the reason was obvious.

According most of the students, in a chat with our correspondent, the role she played in enthroning a new administration in Abia State would never be forgotten.

Emeka Odigwe, a Year-2 student of the Department of Information Technology, who was caught up in the atmosphere of ecstasy, singing and drumming as he joined others to walk the VC down to her office, shared his moments.

“I’m happy to be part of this history, I will forever remember this day when I joined hundreds of other students to welcome our amiable VC back to the school after her heroic exploits as the resident electoral commissioner in Abia State.

“For me I’m very delighted to be a student of this institution, she would continue to be my role model; her integrity has taught me a lot of things and I hope to graduate with it some day,” Odigwe said.

Another student, Adewale Akintoye, from the Chemical Engineering department, while acknowledging the heroic exploits of their VC, said he was not surprised because she had instilled discipline in the school.

Akintoye said he would remember her for bringing sanity and making the students to imbibe decency in dressing to school.

“Charity begins at home. She started by showing us motherly love. She is a no-nonsense person. At least women wear trousers to school but it has to look descent. We are grateful to her for that.”

The students were not alone in the singing the praises of the VC; the staff of the school that spoke to our correspondent also corroborated the good deeds of Oti.

The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chinedu Ihejirika, also expressed happiness about the performance of Mrs. Oti so far.

According to him, one thing he is happy about since she came on board is maintaining stability in the school: “I’m very happy the way she has handled the staff and students of the school, it has brought about laudable progress in the school.

Besides that, he said she has also concentrated on consolidating academic excellence in the school; more research has been witnessed in various departments.”

Another staff, Joy Nnodi, the public relation officer of the school, gave credit to the VC for her resolve in consolidating on the infrastructural development of the FUTO and good use of funds for projects.

A community leader, Chief Michael Njoku, from of one of the host communities of FUTO, also commended the VC for maintaining good relations with the host communities of the school.

According to Njoku, the sour relationship that existed between them and the institution has gradually improved, although he advised that more of her efforts were needed to permanently resolve the age-long problems.

Before now, there had been no love lost between FUTO and its host communities; cases of encroachment were daily reported on both sides, but Oti’s good heart, Njoku added, would be required to put the feud to rest.

Also, Chibuike Onyewueze from Petrochemical department wished her goodwill would transform to reduction in payment of their school fees.

He said “Most of us are happy, we are cheering for so many reasons and we hope she would do it for us. We see her as a messiah now and one of the things we would like her to do for us is at least mediate with the federal government to reduce our school fees.”