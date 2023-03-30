By Rita Okoye

Davido, the Afrobeats star, has unveiled the tracklist for ‘Timeless’, his long-anticipated album.

The singer took to his social media pages to announce that the 17-track project features 10 artistes across the globe.

On Timeless, Davido employed the artistry of Asake, Fave, Focalistic, Angelique Kidjo, and Skepta among others.

Tracks in the project include ‘Over Dem’, ‘In the Garden, ‘Godfather,’ ‘Feel,’ ‘Unavailable’, ‘Kante’, ‘Bop’, ‘E Pain Me’, ‘Away,’ ‘Precision’, ‘Na Money.’

Others include ‘U (Juju)’, ‘No Competition’, ‘Picasso’, ‘For the Road’, ‘LCND’, and ‘Champion Sound’.

In a related development, Davido also signed two new artistes to DMW; his record label.

Morravey and Logos Olori are now part of Davido’s music family.

The new artistes took to their different Instagram pages to announce the development and also thanked Davido.

“This small girl from PH is about to live out her dreams thanks to this great man @davido who discovered me in the most random way on the internet,” Morravey wrote.

“There is a time for everything and this time is mine. I am grateful and beyond ready.”

In the same vein, Logos Olori said “thank you to the ones that have been here from day 1. It’s another step into my journey with a new family. It’s been years and years.

“No words can express how I feel to be finally heard. Thank you @davido for giving me this opportunity.”

Davido Music World is also seeking to rebrand and commence a new era dubbed DMW 2.0.

DMW was established in April 2016.

In the last decade, the record label has served as the home to sensational music talents such as Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo.

Morravey and Logos Olori also featured in tracks 3 and 14 respectively in ‘Timeless’, Davido’s forthcoming album.