Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigerian Musician, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has stated his resolve to work for the re-election of the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in the 2019 election.

The musician also said that he has instituted a talent hunt show for artistes based in State, describing Governor Wike as his godfather.

The music maestro spoke, on Sunday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, after he visited Governor Wike.

He noted that the show was in line with his discussions with the State Government to support upcoming artistes.

He said noted that he was in Port Harcourt for a musical show tagged ” Plugged”, where he would perform with indigenous artistes.

READ ALSO: Nigerian politicians and the latest craze in town

According to the mucisian, “I also came here to see my godfather, Governor Wike and to support his second term bid.

“I am planning a talent hunt show in Port Harcourt. One of the lucky artistes will perform at my show in Lagos on December 27, 2018.

“I am also here to wish the Governor a happy birthday. In the New Year, there are several things that we are planning for the good of the music industry”.

Davido was accompanied by the organiser of Plugged, Mr. Chima Aguma and Music Promoter, Soso Soberekon.

Governor Wike, a youth friendly administrator, had earlier pledged to promote the entertainment industry for the creation of jobs for the youths.