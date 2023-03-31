By Rita Okoye

Afrobeat star Davido’s much-awaited album, ‘Timeless’, has amassed one million streams six hours after it was released on Boomplay.

The music star announced the release of the 17-track project to his numerous fans on his social media pages in the early hours of Friday.

Taking to his Instagram page to officially announce the release, Davido thanked his wife, friends, family and fans for their support and prayers during the mourning period.

“At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting and staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love and support, we made it. I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give you my heart, soul and energy. Today I present you “TIMELESS”. ⏳ “So many people to thank who helped make this happen but first, I must send a special thank you to the strongest woman I know, @thechefchi ! Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he wrote.

The Timeless Album is also the no. 1 album on Nigeria’s Top Albums Chart, UK’s Top Albums Chart, as well as in 17 other countries on Apple Music.

Singles from Davido’s “Timeless” topped Sierra Leone’s Apple Music Songs Chart, from number 1-17.