Pop star Davido, also known as David Adeleke, has made a comeback on social media after the tragic loss of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in 2022.

In a post on his verified Instagram page, Davido shared that he is ready to face the world once again with the release of his latest musical project, the Timeless Album.

In his post, Davido wrote: “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new. My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st.”

Davido is a renowned musician with a massive following across the globe, thanks to his engaging personality and charismatic nature. His loyal supporters sent an outpouring of condolences and well-wishes after the loss of his son, Ifeanyi, on October 31, 2022.

In the wake of the tragedy, Davido took a break from social media, only making a brief return on December 18 and 19, 2022, before and after his electrifying performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Davido, along with Trinidad Cardona (USA) and Aisha (Qatar), recorded the football tournament’s theme song, “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” which was met with positive reviews. It is heartening to see Davido back on social media and ready to share his music with the world once again.