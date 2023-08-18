From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Orodata Science, a nonprofit and civic technology firm has begun a data collection project to enhance healthcare delivery in 6 selected states.

The organisation, in a statement on Friday enlisted Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Osun Sokoto and Taraba as the selected states.

It added that project would fully begin in August 30 and it would last for a period of 3 months.

“The primary objective of this endeavour is to systematically collect vital health-related data from designated primary healthcare centres.

“The overarching goal is to augment the quality of healthcare provision, facilitate informed regional policy formulation, and establish a dependable repository of healthcare data, fostering more effective and evidence-driven decision-making processes.

“The project, set to begin on Wednesday 30 August, 20203, will span three months, during which trained volunteers from local communities will collaborate with Orodata Science to collect comprehensive data on various health indicators.

“Centred on enhancing primary healthcare provisions, the data collection initiative will assume a pivotal role in discerning prevailing health concerns, assessing current assets, and advancing health infrastructure within the designated areas.

“Harnessing the potential of data, Orodata Science endeavours to empower regional communities, policymakers, and healthcare professionals with well-founded insights.

“This enables them to make judicious decisions and effectively tackle urgent health challenges based on evidence-driven approaches.

“Since 2020, Orodata Science and Open Cities Lab (OCL) has engaged in a collaborative effort.

“This involves gathering comprehensive data and developing tools in alignment with a mutual dedication to propel health innovation, fairness, and inclusivity in Nigeria.

“Drawing wisdom from past undertakings, our joint endeavours are actively reinforcing healthcare systems, ultimately contributing to a healthier future for communities across Nigeria,” the statement read.