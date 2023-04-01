The Chief Executive Officer, Sujimoto Group, Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele has stated that Ogun State Governor-Elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s reign in Ogun state witnessed increase in Internally Generate Revenue (IGR) to N74 billion within nine months.

“The State has attained a newfound financial stability, with its internally generated revenue (IGR) skyrocketing to an impressive N74 billion within just the first nine months of 2021.

“Ogun State Governor-Elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun has replaced stomach infrastructure with projects in the state.

“Prince Dapo Abiodun has transformed the Gateway State into a shining beacon of diligence, integrity, and excellence.

“The Governor-Elect revolutionised the political landscape, replacing it with long-lasting infrastructure that will endure for decades to come.

“The Governor’s reign in Ogun State witnessed an unprecedented surge in growth, particularly in the areas of technology, road construction, and infrastructure since 1999.

“The Governor had taken a barren forest, turning it into an asset and aerotropolis of epic proportions spanning 50 million square metres, describing it as a feat that had never been seen before in Africa.

“The Ijebu Ode-Epe express road that he had constructed was a work of art, rivalling the best road construction projects in Nigeria.

“The extensive construction and reconstruction of over 270.88 kilometers of roads, coupled with the rehabilitation of an additional 300 kilometers, have dramatically transformed the state’s infrastructure.

“The impact of these initiatives has not gone unnoticed, as even national authorities have taken notice. The Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has begun construction on a new jetty in Iwopin Beach, a testament to the state’s progress under his stewardship.” He said.