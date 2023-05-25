By Merit Ibe

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has felicitated with the President and Management of Dangote group on the completion and commissioning of its Petroleum Refinery located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, saying the facility will end disruption to social and economic activities.

The association said the refinery which is situated on land spanning approximately 2,635 hectares is the world’s largest single train 650,000 barrels per day petroleum refinery with a 9000 KTPA polypropylene plant ever built.

Director General , Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made the remark, said It is gratifying to note that the Refinery can meet 100per cent of Nigeria’s requirement for all refined products (Gasoline, 57 million litres per day; Diesel, 27 million litres per day; Kerosene, 11 million litres per day and Aviation Jet, 9 million litres per day) and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

For all the determination and trail blazing zeal to bring this dream into reality, the association “congratulates the President/CEO of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON on the occasion of the official commissioning of this pride-of-Africa birthed-in-Nigeria project.

“Dangote Refinery promises to bring to pleasant end, the nightmare of long queues at petrol filling station and the disruption of social and economic activities that come with it. The Refinery when fully operational is expected to generate $10 Billion from the export of refined petroleum products and save Nigeria an estimated $10 Billion in foreign exchange.”

With State-of-the-art technology, the refinery is designed to produce with 100% Nigerian Crude with the flexibility to process other crudes from Africa, Middle East, and US Light Oil. It has a Self-sufficient Marine facility with the ability for freight optimization. With the Largest Single order of 5 SPMs anywhere in the world, Diesel & Gasoline Products from the refinery will conform to Euro V Specifications.

“ The refinery design complies with the World Bank, US EPA, European emission standards, and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/effluent standards.

To cushion the potential impact of increase in mean sea level due to global warming, the company took appropriate measures using the world’s largest, 2nd and 10th largest dredgers to elevate the sea height by 1.5 metres.

“Dangote Group is one of the few companies in the world executing a Petroleum Refinery and a Petrochemical complex directly as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor. Globally, apart from three companies, no individual owner has done the complete EPC Contract for a Petroleum Refinery

“On employment, the Refinery offers the highest number of employees by any private company, including 100,000 indirect employments at retail outlets; 26,716 filling stations and 129 depots in Nigeria. Quite interestingly, the16,000 trucks for transport will create additional jobs and, in the process, the company has trained over 400 artisans selected from host communities in the areas of Masonry, Carpentry, AC Electricians, Plumbing, Welders, Iron-benders and Auto Mechanics.”

