Cosmas Omegoh

Very eminent persons will grace the passing out parade ceremony of the 43rd Superintendent Basic Course of the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano. The event which takes place in the training school compound comes up on Friday, December 15, 2018.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau (retd); the Comptroller of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi, Lamido Sanusi,are among the dignitaries expected at the event.

According to the Commandant of the school, Comptroller of Immigration Service, Segun Adegoke, the Catholic Bishop of Kano, Most Rev. Dr. John N. Niyiring; the Chief Imam of Kano State, Prof. Sani Zaharadeen and the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, Mr Dan Bature, are also among the top dignitaries expected on the occasion.

Adegoke who said that the Comptroller General of Immigration, Babandede, would commission the officers, enjoined members of the public to witness the ceremony.

