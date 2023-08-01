From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Convent, Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Governement Area of Anambra State in Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion has reassured that the institution is structured to offer functional education as the epitome of the national policy on education.

This was contained in an address by the Principal of the school, Dr Joy Ndefo to mark the 2023 graduation service and prize-giving ceremony of the convent, the third in its series.

She said the event was designed to honour senior secondary three graduands groomed at the convent for the past six years and to recognize students who excelled in different aspects of the school curriculum.

Dr Ndefo noted that education all over the world was a powerful instrument of change and for promoting individual as well as societal development. She said that the national policy on education defined the role of Nigerian child in nation building.

“It expects the Nigerian child to obtain functional education, which prepares an individual to acquire knowledge, occupational skills, competencies, values and the logic to be able to perform tasks effectively and contribute positively to the development of society.

“By so doing, the Nigerian child will be able to start a meaningful path for usefulness, self-reliance, application of acquired skills and contribution to societal growth and development.

“Also, the society currently acknowledges the importance of educating the girl-child. The gains of girl-child education ranges from promotion of gender equality and children’s or women’s health through prevention of child marriage to engendering right decision-making, empowerment and effective participation in building, strengthening, stabilizing and advancing economies, ” she said.

Dr Ndefo explained that the education of a girl-child in a convent not only enabled her to attain functional education but also exposed her to firm moral, spiritual and disciplinary conducts that engendered strong and polished personality.

She said that students of the convent studied and conducted themselves very well and maintained the convent’s culture of zero tolerance to examination malpractice during their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and National Examination Council Senior School Certificate Examination (NECO SSCE).

The Principal said the convent had acknowledged and encouraged students who performed very well in their subjects and some identified curriculum activities within and outside the convent. She said the convent distributed over 370 prizes to students from JSS1 to SS3.

Dr Ndefo said some of them would be tokens in recognition of the recipients’ outstanding performances at external quiz competitions, that brought the convent to limelight and projected its image.

She recognized the convent’s benefactor, Engr Dr Emeka Okwuosa who she described as an indispensable pillar.

“Our benefactor shares similar vision with our proprietor, the Lord Bishop, on the ideal arrangements for education of future leaders and most especially the education of the girl-child.

“He is very affirmative on his promise to build an ultra modern hostel for the convent, in order to increase its carrying capacity. Through Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, our benefactor projects the image of the convent and gives the girls opportunities for community services in health matters during the Foundation’s medical outreaches.

“The benefactor, personally and through his Foundation watches over us, protects and defends us during external aggressions. The Foundation’s Directors, the General Manager and other staff are very friendly, caring and proactively disposed to our wellbeing. They visit the convent on a regular basis to check on our welfare and attend our programmes, ” she disclosed.

The GM of the Foundation, Lady Amanda Obidike later presented a symbolic cheque of N2,520,000.00 for twelve outstanding students of the school for 2023/2024 academic year.

Lady Obidike in her address had told the audience that investing in girls education was one of the most transformative strategies that needed to be encouraged.

She called on the stakeholders, partners and interest groups to tackle gender discrimination and other harmful practices that denied girl-child the opportunities to learn.

Dignitaries included the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof Mrs Ngozi Chuma-Udeh on representative capacity; the Obis; clergymen; one of the Directors of the Foundation, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, among others.

Picture: The symbolic cheque for the outstanding students.