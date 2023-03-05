By Christy Anyanwu

At the Accra Fashion Week, 2022, Damask Aso Oke was the cynosure of all eyes as Minaladi, a Nigerian fashion brand showcased exotic African styles using the Aso oke and assorted shades of Damask.

So many designers from different parts of Africa as well as the top designers in Ghana, diplomats and government officials were on hand to savour the elegance and beauty of Damask Aso Oke designs.

Minaladi Nigeria wowed the audience as her models strutted the runway. She also had accessories, slippers and bags on display.

The fashion show was a great platform to network and appreciate African fashion creativity as well as meet great designers from across the world, particularly the African Diaspora.