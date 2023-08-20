Former chairman of the Association of Africa Maritime Administrations (AAMA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, will be speaking at the Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference, scheduled for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from September 4-6, 2023.

The conference, under the patronage of Saleh Aljasser, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, will bring together experts from the maritime sector across the world to share ideas on the latest innovations with the industry.

The event aligns with Saudi Transport General Authority (TSA) objective of improving the trustworthiness, dependability and sustainability of the transport sector.

Peterside, who is the immediate past director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will be sharing his thoughts and ideas on opportunities within the maritime industry. He is the lead speaker on Maritime circular economy and will be sharing his thoughts on the Maritime circular economy model, navigating its pillars , benefits notable initiatives , challenges and why it is the future of maritime economy .

During his term, Peterside rejuvenated the maritime regulatory agency and made it one of the most admired among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria.

A co-founder of Growth and Transformation Professionals (GTpro), Africa’s foremost government relations and policy strategy consultancy firm, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the conference that is expected to hugely shape maritime activities within the Middle East, Asia and the rest of the world.

Dr Peterside will also be speaking at a university event in China and later in September at the Arab Academy for Maritime in Egypt.

With 170 countries, over 2,000 participants and 50 speakers expected at the Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference, it represents one of the biggest platforms for industry experts, investors, regulators, policy makers and operators.

The event is expected to spark discussion on innovation, human potential, and framing vital associations in a push to upgrade the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s status as a world-renowned logistics center, realising Vision 2030 and worldwide maintainability.

The Transport General Authority is responsible for all the railway, marine, and land transportation matters within the Kingdom through permitting services provided and their safety.