Nigeria’s multi-talented music producer, video director and musical artist, Mr Edafe Erhirhovwefe, popularly known as Mr Daffangy or Mr Dee, is set to drop his much anticipated musical single titled “Shakara.”

The Delta State-born music maestro, Daffangy, who just finished shooting a state-of-the-art video for his soon-to-be-released single “Shakara” in South Africa, said he is set to hit the global stage immediately after the single release.

Mr Daffangy, who is also the CEO and founder of Daffangy Entertainment and Rotirite Production House, dual successful companies operating both in South Africa and Nigeria, said the single is due for release on August 15, 2023.

According to him, he has managed to infuse new innovative concepts and strategic skills in the digital marketing industry to create a new age empire in music and video production, saying, his key of operation is focused on audio-visual, little wonder he is called the Kanye West of AfroBeat.

Mr Daffangy runs a full production crew that caters to the demand for high-quality production, services and social influence while using the skills, knowledge and experience he gathers in these areas to manage his organization through which he said he had created distinguished entertainment movements.

Apart from singing, Mr Daffangy is also into humanitarian services and community development programmes and service duties.

Most recently, he formed a partnership with Aviwe BDS College and hosted learners for an internship, where they received valuable work experience, industry knowledge and mentorship.

These he said made his branches of work operate successfully both in South Africa and Nigeria, as he put his full-time commitment into production, publishing, music promotion, digital marketing, event planning and artist management, among other related endeavours.

Not limited to the entertainment business, the multi-talented music entrepreneur, revealing his other side, said another attribute about Mr Dee is humanitarian commitment, which is what he dedicates to uplifting people, allowing them to reach their full potential.