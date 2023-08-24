From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has received the approval of the National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control, NAFDAC, as well as the rights for Production and Patents of GLUCOZIL.

According to the Head of the Department of Pharmacology and Sub-Dean of Basic Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, Ambrose Alli University, Dr. Jonathan Emeka Emordi, GLUCOZIL is a Natural product that is prepared for the treatment of Diabetes Mellitus.

“GLUCOZIL as a Natural Product is manufactured to cause a regeneration of the beta cells that have been destroyed. If the product is used for a very long period, it will not only manage diabetes but cure it completely”, Dr. Emotional said.

He disclosed that GLUCOZIL, which can be used for the management, treatment and cure of diabetes, has bonus clinical indications for the treatment of BPH, commonly known as Enlarged prostate, adding “In my analysis of the product, it was discovered that it has the capacity to shrink the prostate so that surgical operations can be avoided.

“The product is scientifically tested, right dose confirmed, safety proven in both humans and animals. It is also capable of flushing the human system. Simply put, it is a detoxifier. It has strong anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activities which makes it an immune booster.”

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Prof. Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, while commending Dr. Emordi, said the Management is happy with the feat achieved at the College of Medicine and the Department of Pharmacology.

“We are proud of the ranking of our scholars who are determined to excel, do us proud despite the various human and environmental challenges. Management is proud of Dr. Emordi and I enjoin other scholars to see his achievement as motivation for them to break new grounds and open new frontiers of knowledge and innovation for the further progress of this University in the super highway of teaching, research and community service,” he added.