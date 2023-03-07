By Emma Jemegah

The President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Engineer Giandomenico Massari, has lamented the inadequate cycling facilities and difficulty in getting sponsors for the federation’s programmes.

Engr. Massari, who is also the Consulate General of Italy in Nigeria, in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, said despite the laudable achievements of the Federation, in his short time as president, getting sponsors for their programmes has been difficult.

“Apart from inadequate Cycling facilities and inspite of all the results and the positive things, we still have not gotten adequate support. Getting sponsors is quite difficult but we are still appealing to lovers of sports and brands to come in.

Engr. Massari is also not happy that financial support has not been forthcoming from the government.

“ We’re appealing for government cooperation. The government should start thinking about the infrastructure and conducive environment to promote sports, that will help to give the youth a career path and also for health benefit,” he said.

The president lauded fellow board members for their support, saying with their efforts, cycling in Nigeria will bring more honours to the country.

“But we need more support from both the government and corporate organisations to create more avenues for competition because cycling is expensive.”