Upbeat on meeting N3.6tr revenue target

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, promised to refurbish and deploy two underutilized patrol boats acquired in 2015 for about N180 billion, in its efforts to battle sea bandits and generally ensure better policing of Nigeria’s waterways.

The patrol boats currently berthed at the Marina Waterfronts, Lagos, are currently idling away at great cost of maintenance to the NCS.

While commissioning the two sea-going boats in September 2019, then CG of Customs, Hameed Ali, admitted that the Service had been weak on the waterways compared to the land and that it necessitated the purchase of the two boats.

The Service is also upbeat on meeting its N3.6 trillion 2023 revenue target, despite economic distortions, like elections and naira redesign policy, experienced in the earlier part of the year.

The acting Comptroller General of Customs, Mr Wale Adeniyi made these disclosures in Abuja while reeling out activities marking his 100 days in office.

According to him, the N3.6 trillion revenue target translates to N307 billion monthly.

He added that the Service’s monthly collection jumped to N343 billion in July and August, rekindling hopes that the target may be achieved by year-end.

On the smuggling of petrol across the land borders, the acting CGC said: “We have seen that incidents of smuggling still persist despite the increase in petrol price in Nigeria. Not just because of the comparative cost. They also look at the quality of PMS. There is a preference for Nigerian brands of petrol because of its quality. “What we want is to be able to control smuggling of petroleum across borders. Statistics show it’s reducing but not completely controlled 100%”, he explained.

He also revealed that Customs in the last eight months, made 1,763 seizures, valuing a substantial N11.9 billion in Duty Paid Value.

“We have successfully intercepted various contraband items, including arms, ammunition, illicit drugs, substandard pharmaceuticals, and other prohibited goods that pose grave risks to our citizens. “These seizures, accompanied by the apprehension of 62 suspects undergoing legal procedures, underscore our commitment to tackling smuggling and safeguarding our communities. Notably, a significant surge in impactful seizures, especially involving arms, ammunition, and drugs, has occurred in the past two months, reinforcing our resolve to combat these illegal activities,” he said.

Adeniyi also hinted that Customs and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to formally integrate both agencies on a platform that would help check the menace of smuggled vehicles.

In the area of non-oil export, Adeniyi said: “This is one major area of focus. Export has played a back role in our operations. We shall collapse our exports into one dedicated terminal.

“Officers will work there on the declaration on exports alone. Details will be released in a few days,” he said.