By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has renovated its Training College, Ikeja and added value to Quarter Guard as part of effort to transform the edifice for the convenient learning of Cadets and others.

The renovations by the Service added major features to the Collage, while the Quarter Guard was also upgraded and other renovations of the structure.

Speaking at the commissioning of the innovations made in the College, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) who was represented by Acting Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, Greg Itotoh, the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, said the renovations would add value to the College.

According to Itotoh, the Quarter Guard, which is the first of its kind in the Nigeria Customs Service is a great emblem of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“I must sincerely tell you, I have seen many Quarter Guards, I have not seen any like this. The closest is the one at the Headquarters. It is my sincere hope, that other Area Controllers and Units Heads will replicate the good work here at the Ikeja Training College,” Itotoh said.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Comptroller of Customs of Operations Unit, Zone A, Hussein Ejibunu, said he did not doubt the person and capacity of DC Hadison Haniel, the new Commandant of the Customs Training College, Ikeja.

Ejibunu pointed out that, intellectually, the Cadets will be well impacted by seasoned resource persons in the highly equipped classrooms.

“I was amazed to see that, in a couple of months, he has changed the narrative of the College already. The innovation and renovations will bring a moral rebirth and it will equally boost the morale of the Officers and Men of the College, particularly the Cadets,” he added.

