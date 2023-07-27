By Steve Agbota

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday said that it intercpeted Tramadol, Dried Shark Fins and Live Turtle with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N27, 758 billion at the Lagos Airport.

In a press statement made available to newsmen by the Command Public Relations Officer, Victor Ogagbor on behalf of

the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Yusuf, said that in the area of anti-smuggling the Command made remarkable successes in the first half of 2023. According to him, the Enforcement Unit of the Command coordinated several anti-smuggling activities in synergy with other critical stakeholders, which led to the seizure of 15 consignments of Tramadol, dried Shark Fins and live Turtle.

“Note that Shark Fin and live Turtle are classified under endangered species. In the spirit of inter-departmental cooperation the Command has handed over the packages of Tramadol to NDLEA,” he explained.

He said that the Area Comptroller strived for the continuous cooperation of all stakeholders and reiterated the Command’s promise to sustain and improve upon revenue generation in the second half of 2023.

“From the period of January to June 2023, he said the MMA Command generated a total of N38.707 billion representing 79.6 per cent of annual revenue target met. When compared to the same period in 2022 of N34.854 billion a progressive difference of N3.852 billion representing 11 per cent increase.

“Murtala Muhammed Area command under the dynamic leadership of the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller MS Yusuf has continued to build on the achievements of the previous year both in the area of revenue generation and in anti-smuggling activities. “Following his resumption the CAC has continued to exhibit Standard best practices consequently aiding trade facilitation and ease of doing business which has significantly increased revenue generation,” he said.