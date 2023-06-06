By Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service yesterday said it intercepted about 30,900 litres, 12 trailers load of foreign rice, 5,338 kg cannabis sativa and others worth N1.025 billion in May.

The Unit also arrested four suspects in connection with some of the intercepted goods within the period under review.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Lagos, the acting Area Controller of the Unit, DC Hussein Kehinde, said in the Unit’s continued quest to enforce Customs laws and fight against the activities of saboteurs who attempt to undermine and weaken the nation’s economy and its viability in May 2023, the unit intercepted some smuggled items for contravening various sections of our laws as part of our resolve to protect the well-being of citizens.

He said some of the wares were intercepted for either violating the guidelines on the importation/exportation of goods, concealment, undervaluation, wrong classification and smuggling, saying others were seized for contravening policy directives as it is in the case of foreign parboiled rice.

“Detentions and seizures recorded within the period under review amounted to 79 seizures, with a total duty paid value of N1. 025 billion are products of surveillance, intelligence gathering and regular patrols. These were intercepted at different times and locations within border corridors of the South-West Zone.

“Notable among the seizures are: 1.6,861 X 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 12 trailer loads), 2.1,236 jerry cans X 25 litres (30,900 litres) of petroleum, 3.9,857 parcels (5,338 kg) of cannabis sativa, 4.2 X 20 of unprocessed wood, 5.4 units of used vehicles (Tokunbo), 6.40 X five jerry cans of vegetable oil and 7. 54 bales of second hand clothing,” added.

He hinted that four suspects were arrested in connection with some of the intercepted goods, adding that for ongoing prosecution of suspects, the Federal High Court at Abeokuta-Ogun, sentenced Musa Oloyede, Fishing Godwin David and Adeniyi Alaye, to two years imprisonment for assaulting the Unit’s officers while carrying out their statutory duties.

On revenue, he said the sum of N38.356 million was generated through conscious and thorough documentary checks, followed by the issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have paid lesser amounts than the appropriate customs duty.

“Consequent to the social effect of cannabis sativa on the youths, it becomes very worrisome that a total of 9,857 parcels were seized in a single swoop. Crime experts have found a direct relationship between the intake of this controlled plant and violent crimes.

“We are conscious of this challenge and will continually cut the supply chain of illicit drugs and other prohibited substances. I want to urge all patriotic Nigerians to promptly share useful information with our operatives that will assist to checkmate the menace of smuggling.

“Since smuggling is a crime that deals in illegal trade, such as illicit drugs and prohibited weapons, Nigerians should see insecurity and other crimes as products of smuggling. The perpetrators should be considered as common enemies of the land that must be jointly fought by all citizens,” he said.