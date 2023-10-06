. Arrests one suspect, hands over to NAFDAC for possible prosecution

By Steve Agbota

The Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) of the Nigeria Customs Command has intercepted a staggering 20 containers filled with expired tomato concentrate imported from Spain.

Speaking on Friday at the PTML Command, the acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi said that on August 8, 2023, during a routine examination, its vigilant officers at PTML uncovered a cache of expired tomato concentrate, deemed unsafe for human consumption, adding that one suspect was arrested and handed over along the consignments to the representative of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for possible prosecution.

“Today, we stand before you to announce a remarkable seizure at the PTML, a seizure that marks a historic milestone in the history of the command. We have successfully intercepted and detained a staggering 20 containers filled with expired tomato concentrate, an unprecedented event since the inception of this command,” he said.

According to him, the audacity of the smugglers to attempt introducing this hazardous product into the Nigerian market is both shocking and disheartening.

However, he said these expired tomato concentrates were concealed within 20 containers, each falsely declared as containing almond shells, all under the auspices of a company identified as Nikecristy Investment Limited.

He said in each container, 80 drums were meticulously arranged, amounting to a total of 1,600 drums. The duty paid value of this illegal cargo is a staggering sum of N116.211 million.

“The container numbers involved in this illicit operation are as follows: ACLU 2790243, GCNU 1275582, GCNU 1303278, GCNU 1336137, GCNU 1361905, GCNU 1316824, GCNU 1323314, GCNU 1324727, GCNU 1326210, SEGU 3388813, ACLU 2800629, GCLU 13218553, GCNU 1340991, GCNU 1353290, GCNU 1340991, GCNU 1353290, GCNU 1302570, GCNU 1308140, SEGU 3333426, and SEGU 3338351. As of now, all these containers remain in our custody, officially recorded as seizures. We have apprehended one suspect, Mr. Okonkwo Oliver Izunna, who is currently under administrative bail but remains under investigation.

‘This seizure, which was processed through three separate single good declarations (SGDs) forms, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maximally suppress smuggling and our determination to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens by intercepting dangerous imports such as these,” he added.

He said the actions taken by those involved in the unlawful activity contravene the provisions of sections 228 (1) and (2), 55 (c and d), and 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. Additionally, it directly violates Schedule 4, item 14 of the Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2026.

Meanwhile, he sent a stern warning to importers and their agents, urging them to steer clear of unlawful practices such as false declarations aimed at evading duties or smuggling prohibited goods into our country.

“The audacious attempt to introduce such a large quantity of expired food products into the Nigerian market is heartless and inexcusable. I want to assure you that our officers and personnel will always remain vigilant, diligently scrutinising all import and export consignments passing through our seaports, airports, border stations, dry ports, and terminals nationwide.

“It is essential to reiterate that compliant automobile importers and their agents can now expect streamlined clearance processes, with consignments being cleared within three hours when importations adhere to our regulations, involve honest declarations, and prompt payment of customs duties,” he explained.