By Steve Agbota

The Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a staggering 20 containers filled with expired tomato concentrate imported from Spain.

Speaking on Friday at the PTML Command, the acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi said that on August 8, 2023, during a routine examination, its vigilant officers at PTML uncovered a cache of expired tomato concentrate, deemed unsafe for human consumption, adding that one suspect was arrested and handed over along the consignments to the representative of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for possible prosecution.

“Today, we stand before you to announce a remarkable seizure at the PTML, a seizure that marks a historic milestone in the history of the command. We have successfully intercepted and detained a staggering 20 containers filled with expired tomato concentrate, an unprecedented event since the inception of this command,” he said.

According to him, the audacity of the smugglers to attempt introducing this hazardous product into the Nigerian market is both shocking and disheartening.

However, he said these expired tomato concentrates were concealed within 20 containers, each falsely declared as containing almond shells, all under the auspices of a company identified as Nikecristy Investment Limited.

He said in each container, 80 drums were meticulously arranged, amounting to a total of 1,600 drums. The duty paid value of the cargo is N116.211 million.

“As of now, all these containers remain in our custody, officially recorded as seizures. We have apprehended one suspect, Mr. Okonkwo Oliver Izunna, who is currently under administrative bail but remains under investigation.