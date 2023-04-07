….intercepts 181 smuggled items, generates N44.9m in 3 months

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has handed over Cannabis Sativa worth over N98m smuggled into the state to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Controller in charge of the command, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde, handed sacks and packs of the harmful substances to the Commader of Narcotics, Ogun state command of the NDLEA, Mrs. Ibiba Odili, shortly after briefing newsmen on the activities of the Ogun 1 Area command for the first quarter of 2023, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Makinde, who also conducted the NDLEA chief round the seized 1,446 cartons of imported cigarettes labelled and addressed in Chinese, said that drugs were intercepted during intelligence-driven and strategic anti-smugling operations at the border lines and other locations in the state.

He, however, disclosed that seven suspected smugglers, who were later granted administrative bail, pending conclusion of the investigation that would lead to their prosecution, were arrested in connection with the harmful substances.

Addressing newsmen earlier, the customs boss said operatives of the command seized 181 prohibited items with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) worth N704,482,601, in three months.

He explained that the seized goods including 12,610 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg and 25kg each, and equivalent to 21 trailer loads, were confiscated in different locations in the state.

He disclosed that a spectacular seizure of 740 bags of Chinese rice of 25kg each, stockpiled in a warehouse in the Sagamu axis of the state was made on March 15.

The Controller itemized other seized goods within the period under review to include 1,446 cartons of imported cigarettes labelled and addressed in Chinese contrary to the extant laws of the country; 77,250 litres of PMS; 29 used vehicles used as means of conveyance; 29 pieces of big and small artifacts; 73 bales of second clothing; 14 sacks of foreign used shoes; 900 pieces of foreign used tyres; 1,120 cartons of frozen poultry products; 240 pieces body cream and 107 sacks as well as 1,375 wraps of Cannabis Sativa.

On revenue generation, Makinde disclosed that the command generated a sum of N44,857,053.50 in the period under review. He added that the proceeds of the revenue consisted of duty collected on merchandise in baggage, auction sales of scrap vehicles and petroleum products.

While noting that the revenue was higher than the sum of N5,512,901.50 generated as revenue by the command same period in 2022, Makinde said the command was working hard to promote export business in order to shore up the forex earning of the country.

While concluding that the Ogun 1 Area Command would continue to strengthen and sustain the existing synergy with the sister agencies and ensure cordial relationships with host communities, the customs boss, lauded his men and officers for their dedication to the noble cause of fighting a monster called smuggling.