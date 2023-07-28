From Uche Usim, Abuja

As part of efforts towards deepening national security and boosting revenue generation the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have agreed to an intelligence and data sharing arrangement.

The two agencies have commenced an intensive database integration arrangement sealed during the official visit of the acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, to the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu, at the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja on Thursday.

In his remarks at the meeting, the NCS boss harped on the need to cementing existing collaboration with the FRSC, with special focus on human resource development, information and communication technology and sports.

He stated, among others, that effective consolidation of existing vehicle information in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database domiciled with the FRSC and vehicle database of the NCS will curb vehicle smuggling, improve revenue generation and enhance national security.

Responding, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu applauded the initiative, emphasising that data sharing would not only strengthen the bond between the two agencies but also positively impact the fight against the smuggling of vehicles.

He added that the collaboration will also entrench ease of doing business by making the tracking of vehicles without Customs duty certificate very easy for the Corps at the point of registration.

He urged the CGC to make enforcement of restriction of importation of vehicles whose ages at the point of importation, are above the specified ceiling, a key priority. While decrying the dangers of using fairly used tyres, Biu also sought the enforcement of the ban on the importation of deadly tyres into the country.