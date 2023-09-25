From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) raw materials, cannabis sativa and other country banned products with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,648,494,571.

Briefing newsmen on Monday, the acting Comptroller, FOUC, DC Kayode Kolade, at the government warehouse, Aduwawa Benin, Edo State, said that nine suspects were also arrested in connection to the seizures within the period of July 25 to September23.

Explaining on adverse effects of the IED raw materials, Kolade said “More worrisome is the interception of 9 sacks 50kg each of explosive materials (fertilizer , device cables and superpower 90 chemicals).

“We all know the security implication if these explosives components if it get to their destination unchecked. It may interest you to know that Superpower 90 is designed for priming applications and as a column explosive in surface and underground mining and general blasting.

“The high detonation velocity and the robust nature of Superpower 90 make it an ideal primer for the initiation of column charge. Lets us not just imagine if dynamites and landmines are detonated using these items,” he said.

Kolade,who equally frowned at the spate of smuggling in the zone added that he successfully recovered the sum of Fifty-Four Million, Two Hundred and Forty-four Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy One Naira (54,244,571.00) from demand notices raised based on some infractions noticed.

According to him, this making a cumulative sum of One Billion, Six Hundred and Thirty-Four Million, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy-One Naira (N1,634,794,571.00) within the months under review.

In addition to the 417 sacks of cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp weighing 9,194kg and 627 compressed parcels of same Indian hemp 1kg each totaling 627kg, and 9 sacks 50kg each of explosives’ raw materials, he listed other seized products to include 1,329 bags, 50kg each of smuggled foreign parboiled rice ; 5 cartons of DSP Cough Syrup with codeine 100mg containing 1000 bottles, among others.

The Comptroller however warned all those he described as economic saboteurs planing to use the ember period for their nefarious acts to have a rethink as the Service he said will make sure they count their losses .

H said “no amount of distraction will stop us from carrying out our statutory responsibilities not even in the face of attacks we encountered this month by some sponsored elements.”