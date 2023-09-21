From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has stressed the need to strengthen the capacity of Customs officers entrusted with the responsibility of handling weapons

Speaking at the Passing out Parade of Basic Course 1/2023, at the Customs Training College Goron Dutse, Thursday, he observed that recent events had underlined the need to redoublé efforts in this direction.

“We have seen it ourselves that in the past, there have been the challenge of deficit in capacity; either they were not adequately trained, or we did not give enough attention to it” he began.

“The incidences of the past few months have challenged us to ensure that we entrust our arms and ammunitions in the care of those who are properly trained to do so, those who have the capacity to do so; and those who have the right sense of mind, the right mental presence and capacity to do so” he stated.

“From what we have seen today, we are at the beginning of that journey. These people (recruits) are well-trained, they have the passion to do the job, and they are ready for the job” he asserted.

He described smuggling as sabotage and stressed the determination of Mr. President to end the menace.

President Tinubu , he asserted, has demonstrated readiness to give some kind of vigour and renewed hope to the nation’s economy.

“When you look at some of his policies in terms of making businesses thrive, bringing in investors and things like that…. then you will see that there would be no room for smugglers or those who want to sabotage us” he added.

He maintained that the fight against smuggling is a collective efforts by everybody, particularly, those communities living around nation’s borders.

Rasheed Adahunse, the Commandant, Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano in his welcome address described the recruit as the future of the Service while reminding the graduands that they now carry the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians on their shoulders.