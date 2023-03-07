Arrests 18 suspects, 29,875 liters of petrol, 9 trailer loads of rice

By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said that it has busted and arrested a two-man syndicate who specialised in forging Customs clearing documents.

This is even as the Unit revealed that as at the time of arrest, the syndicates were set to bring in over 600 vehicles into Nigeria from Benin Republic with forged documents.

The Unit also arrested 18 suspects with various offences, 29,875 liters of petrol, 9 trailer loads of rice and 5,328 by 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to nine trailer loads and other contraband.

Addressing reporters in Lagos on Tuesday, acting Controller of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Hussein Ejibunu, said that the syndicates were arrested while in possession of fake Customs valuation stamp, fake Customs Duty Chart Book on vehicles amongst other documents.

According the Customs acting Controller, smuggling is an unpatriotic act and a crime that can lead perpetrators to jail.

“Smuggling according to the Customs and Excise Management Act, CAP C45 LFN (2004) is any or all of the following; outright avoidance of Customs official control the ports and borders, under declaration of goods; a situation where the importer declares a lesser quantity than the actual quantity of goods imported, under valuation of goods, falsification of Customs documents with the intention to evade or reduce duties and tax among others,” he added.

He hinted that 18 suspects were arrested in connection with some of these offenses in February 2023, and they are at different stages of investigation and prosecution.

“Notable among the wares seized in February 2023 for non compliance with the extant Customs laws are 5,328 by 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to nine trailer loads); 1 by 40ft container said to contain 512 cartons of generators (on detention for false declaration); 1 by 40ft container said to contain 2,298 cartons of half gasoline engines (on detention for false declaration).

“Others 29,875 liters of premium motor spirit (PMS); 283 cartons of foreign frozen poultry products; 75 kilograms of cannabis sativa; 5S units of foreign-used vehicles; and 1 by 40ft container said to contain charcoal meant for export. These goods have a total duty paid value of N501.460 million,” he revealed.

However, he noted that the effects of smuggling these wares have a very significant negative impact on our economy, which include loss of revenue, distortion of market prices, and collapse of local industries. Thus, he said all patriotic citizens are to join the fight against economic sabotage.

“Also, in continuation of our onslaught against smuggling and economic saboteurs, this Unit made a major breakthrough in the bursting and arrest of a two-man syndicate that forge Customs clearing documents.

“Sequel to the arrest of one suspect named Shuaibu Kolo with a 2007 Mercedes Benz along Ajilete-ldiroko Road of Ogun State, whose arrest and in-depth investigation led to the unraveling of over 600 pictures of vehicles domiciled in Benin Republic awaiting to undergo forged clearing process by the same criminal syndicate before being moved in Nigeria,” he stated.

He revealed that items recovered from the suspects in the course of arrest and investigation are fake Customs valuation stamp; fake Customs Duty Chart Book on vehicles; fake Customs documents and vehicle registration documents; four computer monitors; three computer processing units; one keyboard and one printer.

“Sadly however, in our resolve to safeguard the national economy and prevent revenue loss, officers on legitimate duties are ambushed and attacked by suspected smugglers and their sympathisers; using guns, machetes, charms and other dangerous items; the most recent incident of these kind of assaults on officers is the one arrested using charms to attack personnel at Owoyele Igbogila road of Ogun State.

“While discourage and call for their repentance, any act of recalcitrance would call for the full wrath of the law on any one found culpable. Also, in our quest to prevent revenue loss through under-valuation, underpayments, and wrong classification, the sum of N103.604 million was collected following the issuance of demand notices to defaulters.

“Let me use this medium to assure the business community that this Unit is ever ready to encourage compliant traders by facilitating their legitimate businesses as enshrined in the extant laws. However recalcitrant traders are strongly advised to desist from violating the extant regulations or be ready to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.