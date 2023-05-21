From Uche Usim, Abuja

To further strengthen the operations of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the board has confirmed the appointment of five Deputy Comptroller Generals (DCGs) and 15 Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs), who hitherto acted in acting capacities.

Their confirmation was made at the 57th regular meeting of Customs board held on May 4 and chaired by the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.

The Customs Spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement on Friday, gave the details of the confirmation as follows:

For the Deputy Comptroller Generals, M ABBA-KURA is now the DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; AG SAIDU is now DCG Human Resource Development; JP AJOKU DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; BA ADENIYI DCG Strategic Research and Policy and GA ITOTOH DCG/Commander Training and Doctrine Command.

Under the Assistant Comptroller Generals category, O PETERS is the new ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’; AI ALFA, the ACG Strategic Research and Policy; HJ SWOMEN ACG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; KC EGWUH ACG Doctrine Development and Administration Command; MBA MUSA ACG Tariff and Trade; A DAPPA-WILLIAMS ACG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; BM JIBO ACG Headquarters; A HAMISUACG/Commandant Nigeria Customs Command & Staff College; Y SALIHU ACG Finance & Admin; MI YUSUF ACG Training and Coordination; SA BOMAI ACG Board; CK NIAGWAN ACG Technical Services; KI ADEOLA ACG ICT/Modernization; IO BABALOLA ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’ and BU NWAFOR ACG Human Resource Development.

Addressing the future generation of Customs officers, the NCSB Chairperson emphasized the engagement of young officers, including women in the Service. In a related development, the board has also approved the implementation of a Competency-Based Accelerated Career Progression Plan (CBACPP). The plan is a proactive strategy designed to close the generational gap that could lead to leadership vacuum in the higher hierarchies of the Nigeria Customs Service if not addressed.

The Board also expressed pleasure over the recent enactment of the new Customs Act into law. To facilitate a seamless transition, the Board has made plans to organize a retreat for the Board Members and expanded Management of NCS. Following the retreat, a stakeholder education and engagement forum will be launched to inform the public about the provision of the new Act and the corresponding compliance requirement. The aim is to ensure clarity and understanding among stakeholders, enabling them to adapt to the new regulations effectively. Also, the effective date for the full implementation of the New Act is a priority that will be addressed in due course.

The Customs Comptroller General, Hammed Ali charged the new appointees to discharge their duties in line with the mandate of the Service.