By Steve Agbota

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, recently decorated six members of his management team with a call to redouble their commitment and dedication to the success of the Service.

During the symbolic ceremony at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja, the Ag. CGC said the appointments of three Deputy Comptrollers-General and three Assistant Comptrollers-General is in view of their exemplified dedication and commitment to service.

This is the first time the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, CG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, decorates members of the Service’s Management Team since his appointment on June 19, 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Less than two months after his appointment, the President approved the appointment of Festus Okun, Musa Baba Abdullahi and Albashir Hamisu as Deputy Comptroller Generals (DCGs) and Kamardeen Olumoh, Auwal Mohammed and Adeogun Alajogun as Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs).

The Ag. CGC, while decorating the 6 high ranking Officers, charged them to heighten their devotion and determination to promote the Nigeria Customs Service, adding that the newly promoted officers know that there are high expectations on them.

“Therefore I urge them to renew their dedication and commitment to add value to the Nigeria Customs Service.” he said.

Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, Festus Okun, who gave a vote of thanks on behalf of the newly appointed DCGs, expressed his appreciation to President Tinubu for the unwavering belief in their capabilities and assured of that they will discharge their responsibilities with utmost professionalism.