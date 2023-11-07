Lovers of the newly released iPhone 15 models now have the oppourtunity to purchase from Gloworld shops across the country and enjoy 18GB data spread over six months and after sales services.

The company, which made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, disclosed that the offer is exclusive to Glo customers only.

Globacom said it was excited to “offer the much-coveted iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, made with a gorgeous new durable aluminum and color-infused back glass design with the Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto option, as well as A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C in Gloworld outlets across Nigeria.

“Also on offer are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design with powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP main camera system, A17 pro chip for next-level gaming and pro performance, a new action button and USB-C with USB 3 speeds,” Globacom added.

Equally, there is Apple Watch Series 9 model which, according to Globacom, comes with several exciting features to thrill users. They include an all-new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device siri and precision finding for iPhone. The company also said that “customers can also choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch.”

Also available, according to Glo, is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is equipped with all the features users love about the ultra. This is apart from the new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, making it Apple’s brightest display ever.

It also has expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone and advanced capabilities for outdoor and water adventures”, it added.

The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging capabilities and additional dust resistance are also available for purchase at any Gloworld shop.

The digital solutions services company encouraged current and prospective Glo customers, as well as Nigerians in general, to take advantage of the opportunity provided by this offer and visit the nearest Gloworld shop to pick up any of the iPhone 15 series or the other devices which also come with after sales support.