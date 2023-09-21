From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Uneasy calm has gripped the otherwise boisterous city of Kano State following the judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal which upturned the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), yesterday.

Following rising tension, the state government imposed a 24 hour curfew on the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who confirmed the development, said the curfew was communicated by government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated September 20. The curfew took effect from 6pm.

The police boss warned that violators would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said combined security forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies of the state, including the entry and exits of the state and assured that they had mapped out strategies to ensure safeguard the state.

In the judgment delivered electronically via Zoom, the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to him in respect of the election and reissue a fresh certificate of return to Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay Akintan held that the name of Yusuf was not on the official list of the party members submitted to INEC as at April 9, 2022. It equally declined to recognise 165,663 votes due to irregularities in their ballot papers.

According to the tribunal, having expunged the invalid votes from the total vote cast, the second runner up, Nasiru Gawuna, won.

In spite of the visible presence and assurances from the security agencies, hours after the judgment, shops, malls and offices across major markets and the axis of Kano were shut while everyone rushed home.

Some of the places where traders suspended activities were Sabon Gari, Kantin Kwari and Singer markets. The biggest shopping mall in the metropolis, Ado Bayero Mall (ShopRite), was shut.

Daily Sun gathered that there were cases of wild celebrations in some quarters as security personnel took steps to quench the tense situation.

In his reaction, NNPP chairman in the state, Hashim Suleiman described the judgment as unjust and vowed to appeal it.

But National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje and Gawuna have hailed the verdict.

Speaking separately to newsmen in Abuja, Ganduje appealed to the people to remain peaceful.

“Today is a historic day. We thank Allah for providing an enabling environment for the judiciary to deliver fair, transparent judgment in our favour and judgment that is a true reflection of the wishes of the people.

“We thank the judiciary, our party leaders in our state, we thank the business community, the various support groups. We have to commend everybody in Kano State for being patient and continuous prayers for Allah to give us victory. We urge them to continue to be peaceful, to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

In his own reactions, Gawuna, chronicled his political journey with the APC boss and promised to continue with the blueprint especially the campaign against drug abuse, insecurity, and criminality if he finally regains his mandate.

“We know Allah is the one that has done. He is the one that has done it for us before, He is the one that has done it now and In Sha Allah He will do it for us in the coming time. We pray that Allah will give us the health and life to be able to deliver to the people on the right path.

“In Sha Allah, we will continue the good work of Ganduje. We are going to be fair to everybody. Kano State is a commerce, education, and health and those are areas we have highlighted in our blueprint during our campaign and In Sha Allah we will continue with what we have said. We make sure Kano is free from insecurity and other vices. We appreciate the support from the state and beyond,” he said.

•Fear in other states

Several others governors returned by INEC in the March 18 poll are in court following petitions by their opponents who felt cheated.

The tribunals had adopted written submissions of both the respondents and petitioners and had told the counsel to the litigants that a date for the judgement will be communicated to both parties.

For instance, in Plateau State, where Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging declaration of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun gathered that declaration of former governor, Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment, as winner of Plateau South Senatorial election has raised the level of anxiety. This is because the grounds upon which Lalong was declared winner is the same averments of the APC and its governorship candidate.

Other states where there is apprehension include Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ogun, Katsina, Kano, Delta, Lagos and Ebonyi states.