From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Apparently inspired by passion to continue to make meaningful contributions for community development, welfare and progress of rural dwellers mostly the poor, orphan, widows and providing jobs for women and youth, a couple based in United States but hailed from Ogidi in Anambra State, High Chief (Engr). Emeka Ken Nwabueze (Ajie Okpala Ogidi) and Iyom Ugonne Nwabueze (Iyom Osodieme Ogidi) have pledged more commitments of both time and resources for the development of Ogidi community.

Nwabueze, a former Special Adviser to former President George Bush of United States on Science & Technology and his wife who made the pledge during the induction of Ugonne as Iyom Osodieme Ogidi by traditional titled women group known as Otu Ekwe and Otu Odu at a ceremony held at the resident of the former US Presidential Adviser in Ogidi explained that they are motivated by many factors including the visionary community leadership being rendered by the traditional ruler of Ogidi, His Royal Highness Igwe (Pharm) Alex Onyido, known traditionally as Igwe Ezechuamagha of Ogidi.

Addressing the traditional titled women during the cola nut breaking remarks and prayer, the Ajie Okpala Ogidi noted that Igwe Ezechuamagha has galvanised Ogidi community into an era of much desired peace, development and progress with skilful community leadership embedded in open door policy, consultative approach and accommodating people’s view and opinions noting that the Ogidi monarch is always consulting with his people and listening to them unlike some other leaders who are much like dictators and lone rangers both in decisions and actions.

He said “Igwe Ezechuamagha has shown that he was chosen by God to uplift Ogidi ancient kingdom with skilful leadership. Most important thing about Ezechuamagha is that he doesn’t move alone like a dictator in taking decision and actions. He always consults with Ogidi people to seek our views and opinions with listening ear on the issues that are important for the development and progress of Ogidi. That is the mark of a good leader and the results are very impressive and clear”

Praying for long life of the monarch and the entire people of Ogidi, the scientist and former President Bush Adviser urged the traditional titled women to take advantage of the current atmosphere of peace, development and progress in Ogidi to make more contributions to the welfare of the community particularly welfare of the rural women and the girl child telling them to organise free medical services, seminars and workshops to educate the women and girl child on health issues, family building business and other things.

While congratulating his wife for her new traditional rank as a member of Iyom class as regards a member of Otu Ekwe and Otu Odu, he mandated her to bring her exposure and experience to bear in participating in the affairs of the traditional titled women assuring her of his unalloyed support.

Speaking shortly after she was inducted into the prestigious group, Iyom Ugonne appreciated the traditional titled women for considering her worthy for the twin title assuring that the recognition and induction of her humble self as Iyom Osodieme Ogidi will always inspire her to join hands with her husband to continue to make more contributions for the development and progress of Ogidi ancient kingdom and its inhabitants .

She noted that she has always stood by her husband in every steps and commitment he undertakes for community development in Ogidi adding that her husband has made much positive impact on Ogidi in the areas of education by single handedly building a secondary school for the Catholic Arch Diocese of Onitsha and providing job opportunities for the youth through hospitality business among other services including philanthropy for the welfare of the poor, widows, orphans, elderly and those facing health challenges.

Speaking earlier on before decorating Ugonne with all the paraphernalia of Otu Ekwe and Otu Odu, the matron of the titled women who is also the wife of the traditional ruler of Ogidi Iyom Patricia Onyido (Iyom Ugegbe Eze Ogidi) who supervised the induction explained that the title of Otu Ekwe and Otu Odu is not a child’s play because it is a very expensive title meant for women of track records who have made good mark in their family, in their kindred, village and the community at large.

Iyom Ugegbe Eze noted that Otu Ekwe and Otu Odu is the women version of the popular Ozo title taking in Igboland which is a very expansive title meant for men of substance and distinguished characters and reputation. He noted that Ugonne was recognised with the twin title because she was able to meet the requirements after much screening adding that “the title is also a call for higher service because by taking the title one have accepted to move to higher level that demands more commitment and more responsibilities”

Corroborating the matron, the Chairperson of the Otu Ekwe and Otu Odu in Ogidi Community in general admitted that the title is not a tea party adding that it is meant to promote women virtues and prestige of motherhood in the areas of being holy, truthful, honest and being committed to good upbringing of the family and society at the large.

She added “It is not a child’s play, as you can see everything we are wearing is white to show you the sacred nature of the group, and you do not expect someone in such sacred group to go out there and mess up…no”

Speaking , the traditional ruler of Ogidi His Royal Majesty Igwe Pharm Alex Onyido congratulated Ugonne on her elevation to the rank of Iyom as a member of Otu Ekwe and Otu Odu noting that she deserves the title considering the fact that she is a member of Nwabueze family which is among the families that have made Ogidi proud and continued to made Ogidi proud both at home and in the outside world.

Also speaking the President General of Ogidi town Union known as Ogidi Union Nigeria (OUN) Chief Sir Chuka Onubogu who also congratulated the celebrant with a message that she deserves the title, said that the title is a mark of the fact that the people is aware of one’s virtues and contributions to the development and progress of the community adding that the title of Ozo or Iyom gives one a sense of belonging to the class of honour, prestige and most respected citizens in the land who can be trusted for integrity and truthfulness.

Also speaking the State Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Sir Ifeatu Obi Okoye described the title as a well deserved honour to a woman that has made her husband, her family and Ogidi Community in general very proud.

The APGA boss used the opportunity to rally support for the administration of the governor of Anambra State Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as according to him Soludo is on speed lane for service delivery on security, road projects and job creation among other things and therefore needs support of the good people of the State to enable him deliver dividends of democracy appropriately without hitches.

In his vote of thanks, the Managing Director of Leophine Residency Hotel, Mr Chudi Nwabueze (Ebeonadi Ogidi) who also congratulated the celebrant commended the traditional ruler of Ogidi, the President General of OUN, State Chairman of APGA and other guest including members of the chieftaincy class such as popular Onitsha based businessman High Chief Sam Mendu (Onwa Ogidi) industrialist High Chief Augustine Chukwuka, (Ugochimalueze) among others for making out time to grace the occasion assuring that Nwabueze family will continue to contribute positively to the development of Ogidi community.