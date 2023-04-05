The headline to this piece is predictively suspicious. For ages, men have been driven to mysticism and were awesomely disappointed.

What men usually do not understand, they must give a name, either for good or bad. From sports to environment (weather) to peeps into the future, who wins or loses in any contest, some people have elevated certain pastime or idealism to the fringes of violent uprising.

So, who is the Matthew of culture and what is the message? Two weeks ago, Nigeria’ s political space seemed hyperactive and predictive. Men and women who seemed to see the future sought validation of cosmetic crystal ball and, trust our people, different colours of slants to ethno-religious and political permutations reigned and were invented.

As in sports, perceived winners emerged on the empiric thread of predictions and hyped divisive tongues. Friends suddenly became enemies, brothers were divided permanently along Jacob and Esau trajectories.

Indeed, it was laughable to that some people, witches and wizards took the podium of confusion, an aggregation of humanity seeking answers to questions which are beyond mere conjectures and animal instincts.

No doubt, everywhere was charged and, depending on your sanity recovery rate and understanding, any public space and platform became a boxing ring, where referees were not welcomed or licensed.

Worried by seeming strange predictions and hyped religious ventilations over political issues in the country, Otunba Segun Matthew Runsewe, director-general of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), took to bridging and arresting the tempo of predictive political dialogues, which patently and potently bared the fangs of national disharmony and dislocation.

Runsewe is not new to nipping in the bud strange analytical misspeaks, which could threaten Nigeria’s peace and diversity, hence, his apostolic intervention widely published across social media platforms, national newspapers and television channels, and it brought some measure of relief.

The gospel of peace from Runsewe of NCAC, carefully situated predictions as mere human fancy as against prophetic utterances.

While predictions, particularly in sports, drive tourism, their emerging foray into politics and culture potends a harvest of disappointment and unbelievable bitterness.

Surely, our Matthew Runsewe spoke from deep foresight, knowing full well that the average Nigerian is guilty of being swayed by mysticism and its likes.

To secure Nigeria’s cultural soul and keep our diversity in focus, enriched by history, cultural and religious tolerance, it will amount to playing to the gallery if we allow fringe sentiments spoil the national gains birthed through our famed diversity in culture and tradition.

What men do not understand should be thoroughly considered and investigated, and should not be thrown to the fancy of predictive fake news.

Nigeria takes to heart the love and worship of God, yet God is unpredictable. He is yesterday, today and tomorrow, rewarding men according to the work of their hands. God is also neither a confusionist nor speaks carelessly, as we are wont to do, and to our peril.

The gospel of peace and national cohesion taken to the doorsteps of Nigerians by Runsewe makes more than sense in a climate heated up by disastrous predictions, powered by sacrilegious sentiments and permutations.

Nigeria needs peaceful coexistence to grow and develop. We cannot afford religious intolerance neither can we play Russian roulette with our future. A game is a game and could be subject to predictions to drive tourism and hospitality but national security and socioeconomic development built through diversity of our culture and history cannot advance on fickle imagination and fanciful submissions.

Once again, Runsewe has risen to strengthen us out of calamity of unbridled elementary mysticism and initiations and it’s our prayers that God bless Nigeria and give us the courage to be just, equitable, righteous and God-fearing on issues concerning fellow Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and tongue.