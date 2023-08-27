By Christopher Oji

Gunmen suspected cult members at the weekend attacked invaded a burial ceremony in the Baga Eriyo area of Ogun State and shot a vigilante member .

There was pandemonium as people scampered for safety . Besides the vigilante member that was shot , many people were also injured .

The attack was allegedly led by a notorious cult leader, Scanley ,who has been on the wanted list of policemen from Igode Divisional Police Station reportedly invaded the burial ceremony with another member of his gang ,James Schoolboy ,before reinforcing for more than twenty members of the cult group .

The vigilante member ,who was shot by the cult member , Adekunle Enifeni ,while speaking on his experience with the cult member ,said that he was shot , while trying to escape from the gang .

Enifeni said that Scanley ,Scoolboy, No salar y , Spirit ,Azeez Parapara ,Ayewo and others are already wanted for the killing of another vigilante member in Fakale around the same community and went away with his severed hands .

He narrated that ” Wr were having burial prayers for one of my brothers that died in Baga Eriyo ,when the cult boys came . It was Scanley and Schoolboy that came first .

” The burial was going on well and when it was time to share food ,Scanley began to distrupt the whole program . Schoolboy also joined him.

” The residents of the community came to me to come and restore peace . I quickly called the DPO of Igode Police Station and he told me that he had sent his boys there .

” Scanley was disturbing everybody there threatening to kill then . Schoolboy was also attacking people . Scanley brought out his phone and called other members of the gang to mobilize themselves and come to Baga Eriyo .

” Not up to thirty minutes , other members of their gang came on many motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately

” At that point in time ,I knew I was not safe again . I tried to rush into the bush and they shot at me but I escaped into the bush .” I ran till I got some people ,who rescued me and took me to Igode Police Station ,where I was given medical report to go and treat myself . He escaped with other members of the group .

” The police have been looking for Scanley for many crimes that he committed in many places . He is a notorious criminal and cult member . He was arrested some months ago but his Godfather ,Sir K facilitated his release before he could be prosecuted .

” When I came to his community,the CDA and the CDC requested for my services to be guiding their communities .

” I told them to write a letter to the police and other necessary security agencies and they did and we set up our security unit in this area ” the vigilante member said

” After a few days ,Scanley led some led the cult members to me and threatened me that they were in charge of Abatiwa Igode ,and Baga Eriwo and that I should not disturb their operation .

” After some months ,we arrested one of hem for robbery and he was taken away by policemen from Igode Divisional Police Station .”

” The other members of the gang mobilized themselves and attacked me for facilitating the arrest of one of them ,who was arrested for robbery

The image maker in charge of the Ogun State Police command ,Omolola Odutola said that she had not received the report of the attack on the Ogun community.