From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has directed security agencies to swing into action and rid Sagamu and its environs of the menace of cultists and cult-related activities.

The directive came in the wake of renewed clashes among rival cult gangs in the town at the weekend, raising tension and panic among residents of the town.

No fewer than 20 persons were reportedly killed in a renewed supremacy battle between members of Aiye and Eiye confraternity in Sagamu town.

It was gathered that members of the two rival groups have engaged in a killing spree in the last few days.

Daily Sun equally learnt that the town had been under siege as a result of these killings, which according to a source also claimed the lives of five secondary school students.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement by his media aide, Lekan Adeniran, said the police and sister security agencies have been given a matching order to deal ruthlessly and decisively with those disturbing the peace of the town.

The governor regretted the avoidable loss of innocent lives and wanton destruction of properties by the hoodlums.

Reiterating the state government’s zero tolerance to acts of brigandage and lawlessness, Abiodun warned that those responsible for the current crisis will find themselves to blame.

“As a responsible and responsive government, we are very sad with the resurgence of activities of criminal elements under different outlawed groups, raising unnecessary tension in the sleepy town of Sagamu and its environs.

“Let me categorically state that we are more than determined to put an end quickly to these nefarious activities of these hoodlums and enemies of our people; who are hellbent to truncate the peace of our land.

“Let these urchins be rest assured that the state will be too hot for them to operate as we are reevaluating the security architecture for greater surveillance and tactical operation”, the governor was quoted to have said in the statement.

He noted that the new security approach would be implemented in collaboration with the traditional institution, community and religious leaders, youth groups as well as other critical stakeholders.

Abiodun, therefore, appealed to the people to provide adequate and useful information to security agents for prompt response to prevent future occurrences.

The police command in the state confirmed that eight persons lost their lives in the skirmish.

Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, who made this known while speaking with newsmen on the crisis, yesterday, equally confirmed the arrest of nine suspects.

Alamutu revealed the remote cause of the clashes to be a land transaction that took place in the town.

“A land was sold and some form of commission or settlement was paid to a cult group by the owner of the land. A rival cult group got to know about the payment and went after members of the other group in a bid to get a share of the commission.

“The situation degenerated into an attack and counter-attack situation which started from last Wednesday and continued till Sunday, leading to the death of eight persons.

“About nine suspects have been arrested as we speak with evidence of their involvement in the killings. Two guns and some rounds of cartridges with evidence that they were recently fired, were recovered from the suspects,” he said.