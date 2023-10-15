From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Christian United for Israel, (CUFI) in Nigeria has condemned strongly, the attack on Israel by Hamas, a week ago, saying the attack was sad and unjustified.

The Interim National Co-ordinator, CUFI, Evangelist Mati Acka, stated this during the “Special Solidarity Prayers for Israel” organised by the Benue State chapter of CUFI in conjunction with the State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) in Makurdi on Sunday.

Mati stated that Hamas has no excuse to carryout terrorist attacks on Israel, calling on all people of good conscience to condemn the act in in its entirety and also stand in solidarity with Israel over the incident.

Evangelist Acka who spoke on behalf of the Executive Secretary, CUFI, Nigeria, Rev Samson Ozovehe, emphasized that Israel has the right to defend her cities against violent and unprovoked attacks.

She said, “We in Benue stand to encourage and are in support of Israel. We CUFI in Nigeria in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue state chapter and other Christian bodies in Nigeria, and world over are outraged by the savage and dastard act unleashed on Israel by Hamas.

“We sympathise with the whole nation of Israel. We declare that the act by Hamas has no justification and must be condemned by people of good conscience across the globe.

“We maintain that there is no excuse for acts of terrorism against Israel and that Israel has the right like any other nation to defend her citizens against violent attacks. Until all if Israel is saved, we stand resolute behind her in constant prayers.

“We pledge to stand by our brothers and sisters in Israel and to speak out on their behalf, whenever necessary, until the attacks cease and they live in peace.

“CUFI in Nigeria reiterate her unflinching commitment to the state of Israel. We stand solidly behind Israel”, she stressed.

Evangelist Acka who prayed for the return of peace to Israel, also condoled those who lost their loved ones, saying “The Lord God, Himself is the Fighter for Israel. He is the Captain of the armies of Israel and He will arise now, just as He has always risen for them in time past and God will also fight our battles in Benue and Nigeria in Jesus Name”, she declared.

Also speaking, Rev Peter Ichull among others speakers said there must be a reason why God has gathered them together under one roof to pray for the nation of Israel.

They decried the situation where some media outfits like Aljazeera were giving a biased account of the conflict in Israel, just as they commended the British Broadcasting Service (BBC) for displaying professionalism in its reportage.

They expressed confidence that God would intervene in the conflict in Israel, saying the prayer session was a mandate and God knows why He gave the group the command to pray for Israel.