From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the plea by President Bola Tinubu’s lawyer urging the US District Court of Illinois not to release the President’s academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU) are inconsistent with his assertions.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come clean on the alleged desperation by its lawyers in the US to conceal some vital details of President Tinubu’s academic records from the public.

The opposition party stated that “the application by the lawyers urging the US District Court of Illinois not to release the said academic details are in direct conflict with the public declarations by President Tinubu that his academic records are impeccable.”

It noted that President Tinubu had, in a public function, openly declared that “I was one of those most recruited graduates of my university, multiple honours, First Class Degree, and I have the reference point.”

Consequently, the PDP stated that, judging from the president’s assertion, “The plea by the lawyers that the details of his academic record should not be released is a great disservice to President Tinubu in particular and Nigeria in general.”

It added that “this desperation to conceal vital information is consistent with APC’s penchant for trickery and underhand dealings in their transactions with Nigerians which has heightened under the Abdullahi Ganduje leadership.

“Moreover, it is curious that the APC has remained silent on allegations and public apprehension of sabotage in the Monday, September 25, 2023 fire outbreak at the Supreme Court, which is suspected to have been an arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court in the handling of the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it.

“The APC must, in the least, acknowledge the desirability and moral duty placed on it to encourage, insist and ensure that it is transparent with Nigerians and indeed the world. Failure to discharge this duty to Nigerians is condemnable.”