By Henry Uche, Lagos

CSR-in-Action, a leading sustainability consulting firm, exclusively screened Earth Women for IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Towers group. Earth Women, a groundbreaking documentary which spotlights human rights issues facing women in Nigeria, was screened at EbonyLife Cinemas in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently for IHS Nigeria to help commemorate International Women’s Day.

Earth Women was conceptualised by Bekeme Olowola, CSR-in-Action’s Chief Executive, and co-produced by veteran Nollywood actress and producer Ego Boyo. The film features powerful stories from women living in extractive communities, highlighting the daily challenges and barriers preventing them from achieving their full potential.

In a speech, Meka Olowola, Executive Producer of Earth Women, said, “We celebrate IHS Nigeria for their leadership in sustainability as they continue to set the trend through their comprehensive sustainability initiatives. IHS Nigeria displays true leadership in championing change and uses its actions to positively impact lives and communities.

Human rights are universal and apply to everyone, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or other characteristics. Earth Women serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of upholding these universal rights and addressing the challenges that women face globally.”

In a remark, IHS Nigeria CEO and Co-founder Mohamad Darwish expressed his appreciation to IHS Nigeria’s Sustainability and Corporate Communications team for organising the private screening. He condemned violence against women, saying, “We know these issues exist, but sometimes we forget just how cruel they can be. This documentary has brought these issues back into the spotlight.”

IHS Nigeria’s Director of Organisational Development and Talent Management, Ejemen Okojie Okojie, stated, “We are thankful to the organisers who have set out to educate us on these critical issues. We have become more aware and more sensitised”. Okojie also thanked the production team for putting together such a touching and thought-provoking documentary highlighting the challenges women living in extractive communities face.

Earth Women is a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to spark meaningful change. The documentary has gone on to be screened at prominent film festivals and business events around the world, including the Royal Cocoa International Film Festival, where it won Best Documentary Short – Spotlight on Women. It also received the Silver Award category for unforgettable films at the Spotlight Documentary Film Awards 2022 in New York.

Earth Women has been selected as a semi-finalist for the best international documentary at the Peloponnisos International Documentary Festival in Greece, cementing its status as a must-see film for audiences worldwide. The exclusive screening attended by IHS Nigeria underscores the company’s commitment to promoting human rights and supporting initiatives that empower women.