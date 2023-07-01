By Henry Uche

International sustainability advocacy and consulting firm, CSR-in-Action, in partnership with key stakeholders from Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (FMMSD), Ministry of Environment, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are set for the 12th annual Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference; an annual workshop organised by CSR-in-Action.

In a statement delivered by the Group, the Conference is centred on ‘The SDGs and the Extractive Sector: Aligning Governance, Policies and Practices’. Specifically, it would explore the affiliation between the activities of industries in the extractive sector and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for equitable, socially inclusive, and environmentally sustainable economic development.

Slated for 31st October 2023, the CEO of CSR-in-Action and Convener, Bekeme Olowola, said, “We prioritised collective development, as always, when formulating the central focus and direction of this conference, to explored how essential stakeholders can jointly leverage the abundance of existing and potential opportunities within the extractive industries.

“This Conference has been meticulously designed to create a secure environment for these crucial deliberations, and we firmly believe that this meeting, over the years, has brought the sub-region closer to discovering low-hanging and long-term opportunities within the sector”