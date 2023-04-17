From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) have criticised the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, for hiding under the banner of insecurity to call for the postponement of next month’s National Population and Housing Census.

The CSOs particularly frowned at his constant attacks, criticisms and vilification of federal government policy to gain cheap popularity in the face of blatant inability to perform his constitutional duties to the people of Benue who voted him into power eight years ago.

The convener, Rev Solomon Semaka, who addressed newsmen at Charity House in Abuja on Monday, described Governor Ortom’s juvenile tantrums and comments on the accepted forthcoming Census exercise as embarrassing and joke taken too far.

“Those mischievously calling for further postponement of the forthcoming 2023 National Population and Housing Census therefore deserve our response. Of particular concern to us and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians is the lame, unpopular, and barbaric fixation of Governor Ortom aimed at constantly attacking, criticising and vilifying every federal government policy as a way of gaining cheap popularity in the face of blatant inability to perform his constitutional duties to the people of Benue who voted him into power eight years ago.

“Even in the twilight of his administration and having shamefully lost his senatorial ambition, Ortom does not deem it fit to pick another hobby.

“His juvenile tantrums are becoming embarrassing and to extend his juvenile tendencies to the well received and accepted forthcoming Census exercise is a joke taken too far.

Benue State with four Universities and more than five other institution of higher learning stands to benefit more from this Census exercise more than any State.

“The pool of graduates churned out of these institutions and the need to establish industries to cater for the employment needs of the state through the abundant agro-allied and natural raw materials are just some few benefits of a Census to Benue indigenes and Nigerians at large.

“The fact that job creation, industrial and social development and education are the direct benefits of a Census exercise is lost on Ortom who uses every opportunity to attack, ridicule and castigate the federal government is quite unfortunate.

“Clearly, the fact that Gov Ortom doesn’t see the need to support the Federal Government to successfully conduct the 2023 Census shows how inept he is as a leader,” the CSOs claimed.